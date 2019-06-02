Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC fundraises for political and activist 'prisoners'

by Thabo Makuyana
1 min ago | Views
The MDC Reading Protest and Fundraiser for political and activist prisoners, who are currently held at ZANU-PF and its proxies behest, led to all attending having plenty to say about among other things the decline in human rights in Zimbabwe.

One of the first to arrive was Mai Gladys Meck She is MDC UK and IRELAND Provincial Women's Assembly Vice Organising Secretary.

Among other things she said, "If there is one protest I really regret going to, it was the one where we were celebrating the fall of Robert Mugabe.  I really, really, regret that.  If at all we knew do you think anybody would have gone.  The fact that ZANU-PF is still in power, we should have known that nothing has changed."

"If Zimbabwe had been truly democratic, none of us would have been here.  We would have been sitting and relaxing under the Jacarandas."  "No one knew, hindsight is a beautiful thing, no one knew," replied one of the ladies who were next to her.

"They don't know what is really going on in Zimbabwe," said Mai Meck, when in conversation with one of the unnamed ladies who had earlier exclaimed that she was born and bred in Harare.  (She will remain unnamed for privacy reasons).  "It only takes a person like you who grew up in Zimbabwe, who knows how it was and how it is." said ............ "How easy it is (with the sound of a finger clicking in the foreground) for just somebody to disappear and there is no way, the family have no way of finding out, and it's expected!" the unnamed lady continued.  

"And we are not expected to say anything," said ......... "yes, yes," all who were in the conversation went on in agreement.  "Can you imagine that happening here?" asked the unnamed Lady.  "And that one who was killed in Chitungwiza, he was just shot.  "He was just shot whilst watching others protesting," said Mai Meck, the others agreed.  

"But they haven't signed the UN convention against abductions, disappearances and summary executions."  Said Thabo Makuyana referring to Zimbabwe in the UN.  "Really?" the others asked.  "Nope they have not," he said again.  "Please go and check.  They have signed the convention against harming Women and against rape, hence why they are so touchy about rapes." He said again.

The rest of the group then made it to the Train Station shortly after the end of this conversation and the protest was under way.


Source - Thabo Makuyana

