Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Good back-up power now essential for security systems

by Staff reporter
56 secs ago | Views
Safeguard Security has advised householders and business people to ensure their properties are secure and that security alarm batteries are adequate to protect their properties during electricity load shedding, particularly at night.

The recently introduced load shedding, which is seeing some areas going without electricity for more than 10 hours every day, is leaving both residential and business premises vulnerable to burglary and theft, if back-up power is not planned correctly.

"Security system batteries are normally charged by mains electricity. If there are prolonged power cuts, then the battery is being used without being charged. The more a battery is used the shorter its life generally is, as batteries are rated to a number of cycles," commented Safeguard Alarms managing director Reason Chitiva.

"It is important that batteries are not run flat, as this has a negative impact on the battery's life and for how long the battery can hold a charge.

"Making sure you have adequate battery back-up to work throughout the duration of an extended power cut, which it seems in many cases can be as long as 12 hours on average per day, is important," he said.

He said Safeguard recommended serious consideration be given to installing solar power for the security system.

"Small solar systems connected directly to security systems should not be expensive to install. They are an excellent investment, as, if batteries are looked after correctly, they deliver security and significant peace of mind," he said.

He said wireless technology that is not reliant on mains electricity is also an excellent option. Examples of such technology included the Video Alarm, which Safeguard was the first to introduce and which is still in use around the country, and Roboguard, an early warning unit that emits infrared sensor beams that can detect motion up to 20 metres away within a 110 degree arc.

The Video Alarm has the added advantage of providing an image of what activated the alarm. Roboguard is essentially a do-it-yourself system. Wireless and easy to use, it is available for indoor and outdoor use.

"Thousands of these units have been installed. It is an excellent security product for a Zesa free situation," Mr Chitiva said.

"It is also important to control and restrict access to your premises. Physical security barriers such as razor wire fences, burglar bars and Xpanda security doors and screens for doors and windows can help keep intruders out," he added.

He said that, since most people make sure their cellphones are charged, the Safeguard SOS App, which can be downloaded from Play Store by Safeguard rapid response customers, provides another excellent back-up when there is no electricity.

"If an emergency occurs, you just press a panic button on the app and Safeguard immediately dispatches the nearest rapid response team to assist you," he said.

Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Lupane voters encouraged to shun Zanu-PF and MDC

21 secs ago | 0 Views

MDC fundraises for political and activist 'prisoners'

1 min ago | 1 Views

Makamba suspends Francis Mawindi as Telecel Board member

16 mins ago | 30 Views

Mthwakazi blocks Econet from bringing Jah Prayzah & Winky to Bulawayo

31 mins ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa must incorporate a National Day of Prayer and Fasting

52 mins ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa now mirror of Mugabe's patronage system

53 mins ago | 260 Views

Jilted woman hires thugs to 'rough up' lover

54 mins ago | 311 Views

Businesswoman beds son to cure his mental illness

55 mins ago | 441 Views

Man 'drinks' self to death

55 mins ago | 234 Views

Sex for goat arrangement takes nasty turn

56 mins ago | 446 Views

Goblins wreak havoc in family

57 mins ago | 247 Views

Man steals cellphone to pay for sex

58 mins ago | 154 Views

Horror accident driver jailed

58 mins ago | 213 Views

Drama at school as mistress scurries for safety from enraged lover's wife

58 mins ago | 338 Views

Benefits Of Playing Pokies Online

1 hr ago | 40 Views

The Inevitable Rise of ZAPU

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Where are you President Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa govt should listen to voice of people

1 hr ago | 128 Views

US$53m compensation for displaced farmers reconfigured to RTGS$

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Power cuts cripple Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Lack of confidence hampers FDI inflows

1 hr ago | 78 Views

David Whitehead sale raises a stink

1 hr ago | 263 Views

Dabengwa burial snub cannot erase his legacy

1 hr ago | 155 Views

WATCH: Opposition parties under threat, says Biti

1 hr ago | 334 Views

WATCH: Biti says they will drag Zanu-PF screaming and screeching

1 hr ago | 503 Views

Hwange Power Station under threat

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa keeps eye on ill-gotten wealth

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Economy to contract 3,1%

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Themba Ndlovu, Louis Mhlanga collaborate on new album

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Shutdown documentary to premiere

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Do elections work in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Madinda reserves key players for Dynamos

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Joshua Nkomo lecture set for MSU

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Nicholas Goche faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zanu-PF MP in soup over workers' unpaid wages

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Rustlers torment West Nicholson farmers

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Ex-Pastor in court over fraud

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zupco jokes, economic class and hedonistic individualism in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Jealous man sets house on fire

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Man assaults wife over little relish

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Teachers petition Parliament

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa sold a ruse over Mbare flats

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Dishonesty now biggest threat to democracy

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Nurses vacate clinic over goblin scare

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Gukurahundi issue a priority in Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Woman sells parents' house

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe - EU dialogue charms opposition parties

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

Carjacking & rape charge for 35-yr-old

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Warriors off to Nigeria

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

PSC clarifies position on vehicle scheme

2 hrs ago | 160 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days