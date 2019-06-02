Latest News Editor's Choice


Strive Masiyiwa's Econet in tribalism storm

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Econet Wireless a Telecommunications giant owned by Dr Strive Masiyiwa has court tribalism storm after advertising an all-Shona arts line-up for an event to be held on Saturday at Bulawayo's City Hall.

The Econet's monthly draw which will be headlined by Jah Praysah and Winky only feature Iyasa from Bulawayo.

In a scathing message directed to Econet, Mthakazi Republic Party said, "It is with great concern to note your bizarre decision to import labour into Bulawayo in the form of artists when Bulawayo and the region at large have great artists. For a big corporate which is well supported by people in the region, this is a big disappointment and will not be condoned."

MRP said Bulawayo has many artists who can be hired to perform at Bulawayo events.

"The society is already poisoned by such unholy tendencies that seek to undermine a certain group of people, which is a divisive measure stinking to high heavens.

"We have Bulawayo crowd pullers amongst them are Jeys  Marabini, Sandra Ndebele, Khaya  Arts, Khuxman, Hwabaraty, Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds, Clement Magwaza, Calvin, Gazi Elimnyama, Ezimnyama the list is endless.

"On that note, we request that you immediately withdraw and reconsider your decision to import artists from Harare for your event to be held at the Bulawayo City Hall Car Park on Saturday 08 June 2019."

Econet is yet to issue a statement on the matter.




Source - Byo24News

