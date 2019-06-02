Latest News Editor's Choice


Criminal case against Mnangagwa over 1 August killings opened

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago
An online publication ZimEye has announced that the supporters and trustees of ZimEye Media have successfully push for the International Criminal Court to open a case against the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led government for the killings of protestors on 1 August 2018.

The case number is OTP-CR-174/19.

The publication said: The latest of these efforts have seen the International Criminal Court finally becoming seized with the report and as at this time, we now have an official reference number and also direct access to the ICC prosecutor. This is special and crucial.

This development means for the first time victims of violence in Zimbabwe can file their complaints and we are glad to facilitate that.

Soldiers gunned down 7 protestors in the capital Harare after they stormed the City center protesting against the delayed publishing of results by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

President Mnangagwa constituted a Commission of Inquiry led by South Africa's Kgalema Motlanthe which ruled that the soldiers killed the protestors.

The government is yet to implement the Commission's findings.  



Source - Byo24News

