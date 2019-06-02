BREAKING: Activists accused of plotting to oust Mnangagwa granted bail

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

High judge Justice Chitapi on Friday granted bail to seven activists who are accused of plotting to subvert a constitutionally elected government.Handing down the judgment Chitapi said authorities must respect Chapter 4 of the Constitution - Bill of Rights. He castigated the unconstitutional conduct of arresting authorities.The judge added that the state did not show that the accused persons were involved in any violent protests in the past and said the police arrested to investigate instead of investigating to arrest.The bail conditions are as follows:1 $10002. Not to interfere with state witnesses3. Reside at the address given4. Report every day at the police station