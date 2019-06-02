Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe tainted rights record stains regional police chairmanship

by Gibson Nyathi
Zimbabwe has assumed the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO) chairmanship amid growing human rights concerns and arbitrary arrests of members of civil society organisations.

Zimbabwe national police chief Godwin Matanga takes over the rotating chairmanship from his Zambian counterpart Kakoma Kangaja.

Speaking after receiving a "sword of honour" symbolising the hand over take over Matanga promised to continue the "good work" by Kangaja.

SARPCCO is the primary force in Southern Africa for the prevention and fighting of cross-border crime.

Formed in Zimbabwe in 1995, the organisation has firmly established itself as a benchmark for international police cooperation.

 This regional organisation is supported by the Sub-Regional Bureau of interpol in Harare which coordinates its activities and programmes.

The types of crime that are a priority in the SADC region and SARPCCO include terrorism,
Motor vehicle thefts, drugs and counterfeit pharmaceuticals, economic and commercial crimes, firearms and explosives trafficking in gold, diamonds and other precious stones and metals.

Other crimes include those against women and children, illegal immigrants and stolen and lost travel documents, wildlife crime and endangered species and trafficking in human beings.

The SADC Summit held in Maseru, Lesotho in 2006 decided on the creation of the Police Chiefs Sub-committee as a SADC institution under the Inter State, Defence and Security Committee of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The Police Sector includes the incorporation of the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Co-operation Organisation into the Organ.


Source - Byo24News

