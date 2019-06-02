JUST IN: Fortune Chasi fires ZESA board

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Minister of Energy and Power Development Advocate Fortune Chasi has announced that he has fired the whole ZESA board.Chasi said, "I looked at the minutes and discovered that the board spent much time on peripheral issues instead of dealing with real issues affecting Zesa."There is evidence of no planning in carrying out their mandate and I found it fit to relieve the entire board of their duties. We have a crisis and I expected the board to be handling such but instead, they dwell on none key issues."Chasi also said the entire board failed to deal with recommendations in the Zesa audit which exposed a lot of rot."The board sat on the audit and nothing was being done to implement the recommendations in the audit," he said. "For Zesa to be transformed it requires men and women who are capable of thinking outside the box and the ministry is now busy looking for such people."This is a developing story…