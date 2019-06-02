Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Acie Lumumba fires shots at Mnangagwa again

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Self-styled Communication strategist William Gerald Mutumanje has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he risks being removed from office if he does not fix the economic woes bedevilling the country.

Said Mutumanje, "This doesn't end well, izvi ndati hazviperi mushe! Never forget Mugabe was a bigger boy (a global big boy) but akaenda handiti? Ndukubvunza dairai class? Akaenda handiti?"

Mutumanje has of late been engaged in anti-Mnangagwa rhetoric due to the biting economic challenges affecting the country.

He recently said, "We are at the beginning of creating the most disempowered generation of young people since colonialism. Never in the history of Zimbabwe has a government cared so little about the possibilities of its youth. Crazy that the Rhodesians did more for black youth than this government, that's a fact!"

Mutumanje further cautioned Mnangagwa's advisors that if they do not give him proper advise they risk having him removed from office.

"I can't say much for business reasons but let me categorically say this; there no economic solution to what is happening in Zimbabwe. No amount of money injection can solve this mess. There can only be a political solution. Rega timbomira ipapo.

"WTF are Mnangagwa's advisors advising him? If ED does not start firing his advisors, his advisors are going to get him fired! We need to remove the criminals around the President."



Source - Byo24News

