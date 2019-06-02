'Abducted Teachers Union leader is a school dropout'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Last night Civil Society leader Obert Masaraure was left for dead, picked from his home by gunmen.

We hev people here moaning about sanctions yet they fail to see the relatedness of this kind of behavior to sanctions.

Zimbabwe’s crisis is political not economic! Political Reforms pic.twitter.com/vSi523tSRw — Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) June 6, 2019

Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi has alleged that Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe leader Obert Masaraure is a school dropout masquerading as a teacher.Mutodi was speaking after there were widespread that the union leader was abducted and tortured by suspected state agents over leading an ongoing strike where teachers are demanding better wages.Said Mutodi, "This morning I was going through the CV of ARTUZ president Obert Masaraure and I was shocked realising he is a school dropout yet he wants to earn the salary of a chartered accountant."On Wednesday night Masaraure, was abducted from his Harare home by a group of armed men, taken to a secluded place, then stripped and beaten.His union said the assailants warned him to stop mobilising teachers to strike.The abduction of Masaraure came hours after the European Union (EU) held talks with the Zimbabwe government, the first in a series of meetings aimed at ending years of strained relations over Harare's alleged rights abuses.