Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Abducted Teachers Union leader is a school dropout'

by Mandla Ndlovu
34 secs ago | Views
Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi has alleged that Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe leader Obert Masaraure is a school dropout masquerading as a teacher.

Mutodi was speaking after there were widespread that the union leader was abducted and tortured by suspected state agents over leading an ongoing strike where teachers are demanding better wages.

Said Mutodi, "This morning I was going through the CV of ARTUZ president Obert Masaraure and I was shocked realising he is a school dropout yet he wants to earn the salary of a chartered accountant."


On Wednesday night Masaraure, was abducted from his Harare home by a group of armed men, taken to a secluded place, then stripped and beaten.

His union said the assailants warned him to stop mobilising teachers to strike.

The abduction of Masaraure came hours after the European Union (EU) held talks with the Zimbabwe government, the first in a series of meetings aimed at ending years of strained relations over Harare's alleged rights abuses.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Acie Lumumba fires shots at Mnangagwa again

35 mins ago | 218 Views

JUST IN: Fortune Chasi fires ZESA board

53 mins ago | 333 Views

'Ncube lacks realism, intelligence and honesty' charged Biti - true enough but what about you

55 mins ago | 195 Views

Job hunting with the help of technology: A Guide

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe tainted rights record stains regional police chairmanship

4 hrs ago | 646 Views

UK's Impilo Revival fundraises for Bulawayo hospitals

4 hrs ago | 575 Views

PROPHECY: Finance Minister in SADC to resign

5 hrs ago | 6054 Views

BREAKING: Activists accused of plotting to oust Mnangagwa granted bail

5 hrs ago | 1692 Views

President Mnangagwa speaks on new currency

7 hrs ago | 9156 Views

A billion reasons to believe in Pan Africanism?

7 hrs ago | 438 Views

Anthony Joshua loses his World titles following shock defeat

8 hrs ago | 1140 Views

How to generate leads without an in-house sales team

8 hrs ago | 494 Views

Temba Mliswa confronts Mthuli Ncube

8 hrs ago | 7557 Views

CANVAS speaks on alleged plot to unseat Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 3817 Views

Military crackdown: What have they achieved in Zimbabwe?

9 hrs ago | 1729 Views

LIVE: Maintenance of Public Order Bill hearing

9 hrs ago | 843 Views

Criminal case against Mnangagwa over 1 August killings opened

9 hrs ago | 4968 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet in tribalism storm

10 hrs ago | 4945 Views

President Mnangagwa's clean-up campaign symbolic

10 hrs ago | 948 Views

Zanu PF rigged 2018 elections and is, ipso facto, illegitimate - condemn EU backdoor legitimacy

10 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Biti says, 'Mthuli is a loud mouth that doesn't have a connection with its brain'

10 hrs ago | 4143 Views

Zimbabwe military government abandons senior citizens

10 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Lupane voters encouraged to shun Zanu-PF and MDC

10 hrs ago | 1659 Views

MDC fundraises for political and activist 'prisoners'

10 hrs ago | 748 Views

Makamba suspends Francis Mawindi as Telecel Board member

11 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Mthwakazi blocks Econet from bringing Jah Prayzah & Winky to Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 4364 Views

Mnangagwa must incorporate a National Day of Prayer and Fasting

11 hrs ago | 572 Views

Mnangagwa now mirror of Mugabe's patronage system

11 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Jilted woman hires thugs to 'rough up' lover

11 hrs ago | 1889 Views

Businesswoman beds son to cure his mental illness

11 hrs ago | 2351 Views

Man 'drinks' self to death

11 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Sex for goat arrangement takes nasty turn

11 hrs ago | 2629 Views

Goblins wreak havoc in family

11 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Man steals cellphone to pay for sex

11 hrs ago | 995 Views

Horror accident driver jailed

11 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Drama at school as mistress scurries for safety from enraged lover's wife

11 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Benefits Of Playing Pokies Online

11 hrs ago | 90 Views

The Inevitable Rise of ZAPU

11 hrs ago | 808 Views

Where are you President Mnangagwa?

12 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Mnangagwa govt should listen to voice of people

12 hrs ago | 422 Views

US$53m compensation for displaced farmers reconfigured to RTGS$

12 hrs ago | 753 Views

Power cuts cripple Victoria Falls

12 hrs ago | 388 Views

Lack of confidence hampers FDI inflows

12 hrs ago | 273 Views

David Whitehead sale raises a stink

12 hrs ago | 733 Views

Dabengwa burial snub cannot erase his legacy

12 hrs ago | 424 Views

WATCH: Opposition parties under threat, says Biti

12 hrs ago | 1119 Views

WATCH: Biti says they will drag Zanu-PF screaming and screeching

12 hrs ago | 2644 Views

Hwange Power Station under threat

12 hrs ago | 636 Views

Mnangagwa keeps eye on ill-gotten wealth

12 hrs ago | 1778 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days