Journalist arrested for taking pictures at a police roadblock

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Kadoma have arrested (today May 7) NewsDay correspondent Nunurai Jena for allegedly shooting pictures at a police roadblock.According to the scribe, the law enforcement details confiscated his phone which he was using to take the images, before hauling him to Rimuka Police Station.At the time of writing, Jena said police were preferring charging him for "disorderly conduct.""The police officers are saying I will be charged for disorderly conduct. I have since sent a distress call to all relevant media partners so that they facilitate my release for this unlawful arrest.As we speak I am being held at Rimuka Police Station," he said in a telephone interview.Jena is a Mashonaland West-based correspondent with NewsDay and Standard, both publications under the Alpha Media Holdings stable.