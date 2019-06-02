Mnangagwa's govt dismisses ARTUZ leader abduction claims

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government has dismissed as malicious and false, media reports that the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Association of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) leader Obert Masaraure was recently abducted from his home and tortured by security agents for recently calling on teachers to strike.Local media reports claim that Masaraure was abducted and tortured on Wednesday night. In an interview today, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Mr Nick Mangagwa said the wounds that Masaraure has were self-inflicted."We have checked with the security services including the police and they do not know anything about that. There is not even a police report that was made. We believe that this was stage managed to put Zimbabwe in very bad light since Zimbabwe and the European Union (EU) have launched formal political dialogue," he said.Mr Mangwana added: "The police did not do it (abduct him). The intelligence did not do it. He inflicted the bruises on himself to give a bad picture about the Government after he had called for a strike that was not successful. It does not mean it's the State that inflicted the bruises on him. The State does not hold a patent on bruises. They have nothing to do with the State."More to follow.....