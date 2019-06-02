Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses ARTUZ leader abduction claims

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Government has dismissed as malicious and false, media reports that the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Association of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) leader Obert Masaraure was recently abducted from his home and tortured by security agents for recently calling on teachers to strike.

Local media reports claim that Masaraure was abducted and tortured on Wednesday night. In an interview today, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Mr Nick Mangagwa said the wounds that Masaraure has were self-inflicted.

"We have checked with the security services including the police and they do not know anything about that. There is not even a police report that was made. We believe that this was stage managed to put Zimbabwe in very bad light since Zimbabwe and the European Union (EU) have launched formal political dialogue," he said.

Mr Mangwana added: "The police did not do it (abduct him). The intelligence did not do it. He inflicted the bruises on himself to give a bad picture about the Government after he had called for a strike that was not successful.  It does not mean it's the State that inflicted the bruises on him. The State does not hold a patent on bruises. They have nothing to do with the State."

More to follow.....

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

End of the road Emerson

51 mins ago | 376 Views

Zimbabwean problems emanate from self-denial

52 mins ago | 54 Views

Chamisa's MDC under siege

60 mins ago | 539 Views

MDC on diplomatic offensive to force Mnangagwa into talks with Chamisa ONLY

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Journalist arrested for taking pictures at a police roadblock

1 hr ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa meets Russian billionaire

1 hr ago | 238 Views

SA billionaire sues Botswana paper for R6.7m

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe to dump rand, US dollar

1 hr ago | 394 Views

SA police probe murder of Zimbabwean journalist

1 hr ago | 115 Views

'Abducted Teachers Union leader is a school dropout'

2 hrs ago | 889 Views

Acie Lumumba fires shots at Mnangagwa again

3 hrs ago | 2438 Views

JUST IN: Fortune Chasi fires ZESA board

3 hrs ago | 1526 Views

'Ncube lacks realism, intelligence and honesty' charged Biti - true enough but what about you

3 hrs ago | 969 Views

Job hunting with the help of technology: A Guide

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe tainted rights record stains regional police chairmanship

5 hrs ago | 773 Views

UK's Impilo Revival fundraises for Bulawayo hospitals

6 hrs ago | 845 Views

PROPHECY: Finance Minister in SADC to resign

7 hrs ago | 7085 Views

BREAKING: Activists accused of plotting to oust Mnangagwa granted bail

7 hrs ago | 1822 Views

President Mnangagwa speaks on new currency

9 hrs ago | 9718 Views

A billion reasons to believe in Pan Africanism?

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

Anthony Joshua loses his World titles following shock defeat

9 hrs ago | 1177 Views

How to generate leads without an in-house sales team

10 hrs ago | 520 Views

Temba Mliswa confronts Mthuli Ncube

10 hrs ago | 8301 Views

CANVAS speaks on alleged plot to unseat Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 3967 Views

Military crackdown: What have they achieved in Zimbabwe?

11 hrs ago | 1770 Views

LIVE: Maintenance of Public Order Bill hearing

11 hrs ago | 864 Views

Criminal case against Mnangagwa over 1 August killings opened

11 hrs ago | 5239 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet in tribalism storm

12 hrs ago | 5358 Views

President Mnangagwa's clean-up campaign symbolic

12 hrs ago | 963 Views

Zanu PF rigged 2018 elections and is, ipso facto, illegitimate - condemn EU backdoor legitimacy

12 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Biti says, 'Mthuli is a loud mouth that doesn't have a connection with its brain'

12 hrs ago | 4383 Views

Zimbabwe military government abandons senior citizens

12 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Lupane voters encouraged to shun Zanu-PF and MDC

12 hrs ago | 1726 Views

MDC fundraises for political and activist 'prisoners'

12 hrs ago | 775 Views

Makamba suspends Francis Mawindi as Telecel Board member

12 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Mthwakazi blocks Econet from bringing Jah Prayzah & Winky to Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 4941 Views

Mnangagwa must incorporate a National Day of Prayer and Fasting

13 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mnangagwa now mirror of Mugabe's patronage system

13 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Jilted woman hires thugs to 'rough up' lover

13 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Businesswoman beds son to cure his mental illness

13 hrs ago | 2444 Views

Man 'drinks' self to death

13 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Sex for goat arrangement takes nasty turn

13 hrs ago | 2737 Views

Goblins wreak havoc in family

13 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Man steals cellphone to pay for sex

13 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Horror accident driver jailed

13 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Drama at school as mistress scurries for safety from enraged lover's wife

13 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Benefits Of Playing Pokies Online

13 hrs ago | 94 Views

The Inevitable Rise of ZAPU

13 hrs ago | 902 Views

Where are you President Mnangagwa?

13 hrs ago | 1223 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days