US declares interest in arrest of 7 activists in Zimbabwe
5 hrs ago | Views
The United States has said it is closely monitoring the case involving the arrest of 7 activists charged with plotting to unseat the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led government.
The activists were intercepted at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare last month as they returned from attending a workshop in the Maldives.
The state alleges that the seven were being taught strategies to depose the Mnangagwa administration.
If convicted, the seven face a possible 20 years in prison.
The US, in a brief statement called for Zimbabwean authorities to respect the constitution.
"We are following closely the High Court developments on civil society actors. Freedom of speech, association and assembly are hallmarks of a democratic government. #RespectTheConstitution," said the US through its embassy in Harare.
The activists on the other hand have refuted the charges accusing authorities of paranoia and in the long run criminalising civil society organisations.
Meanwhile, five of the seven activists were on Friday granted bail by the High Court while the remaining two will have their bail applications heard on Monday.
Source - Byo24News
Comments
