Bosso in Harare

by Staff reporter
RESURGENT Highlanders are not throwing caution to the wind as they take their battle to Harare this afternoon with a tricky Castle Lager Premiership football assignment against unpredictable Yadah at Rufaro.

Bosso, who had gone on a disappointing run of eight games without winning a game this season, look like they have rediscovered their winning formula after beating ZPC Kariba and TelOne in their last two assignments in Bulawayo. But the club's technical manager, Madinda Ndlovu, reckons Yadah have always been tricky opponents, especially in Harare where Bosso have collected one point from them since they gained promotion in 2017.

"Yadah have always been a stumbling block to us. We have beaten them in the past, but it's a different ball game all together.

"Different crop of players at Yadah, we will give them the due respect, we are aware that we are playing away from home and we will take note of that, but the engine is already running," he said.

But, Bosso have been poor travellers this season.

Madinda said he was not letting the success of their last two games overtake them. They have only managed two points from a possible nine in their three visits to Harare.

"We're going to play Dynamos after Yadah and if we have key players sitting on two yellow cards, we cannot sacrifice them because we really need to be as strong as possible.

"I'm not saying Yadah are less important, but the sentimental values that are there when you play Dynamos have to be kept," said Madinda.

Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe is desperate to turn things around.

"We know the pressure is on and we need to work hard and start collecting maximum points. But it is too early for anyone to say that this team is going to be relegated or win the league.

"We are confident that we will still be in the top-flight.

''We are not thinking about being chopped right now because we still have seven games to play before the mid-season transfer window opens when I think it will be an opportunity for us to beef up our team,'' said Mangombe.

Fixtures

Today Herentals v CAPS United (NSS) Chicken Inn v Harare City (Luveve) ZPC Kariba v Chapungu (Nyamhunga) Yadah v Highlanders (Rufaro) Ngezi Platinum v FC Platinum (Baobab) Tomorrow Hwange v Triangle (Colliery)

Mushowani Stars v Bulawayo Chiefs (NSS) Tel One v Black Rhinos (Luveve) Dynamos v Manica Diamonds (Rufaro)

Source - the herald

