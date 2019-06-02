Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets voice concern over price hikes

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
WAR veterans in Bulawayo have expressed concern over wanton increases in prices of commodities, saying the issue needs to be urgently addressed.

Speaking during a meeting at Entumbane suburb on Tuesday, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association Bulawayo province chairperson Cephas Ncube applauded Government for introducing Silo shops that sell basic commodities at affordable prices across the country. He, however, said there is a need to guard against hoarding of commodities sold in those shops.

"Regarding basic commodity prices, it has been noted with concern that there are some supermarkets and individuals that have started selling commodities at exorbitant prices. This unabated price hike of basic commodities, especially in the past two weeks, is affecting our people in a negative way and we call upon the Government to put measures to control this," Ncube said.

"I'm glad that our Government's initiative to cushion consumers against high prices is being implemented as silo food shops established by the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) are now operational throughout the country."

He said war veterans or Government officials operating shops must not join the price hike madness.

Ncube said it is difficult to give hope to the general public if the same people expected to come up with measures to address the situation are directly involved in wantonly increasing prices.

"We are tired of seeing our Government officials who are also respected members of the party increasing prices three-fold and at the same time telling people that things will be normal. It doesn't make sense," he said.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai's home could be sold off over debt

3 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Mnangagwa wins approval ratings?

3 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Chiwenga's health fears reaches 'alarming levels'

3 hrs ago | 3068 Views

Adultery damages, cohabitation rights

3 hrs ago | 963 Views

Telecoms operators urged to take consumers’ grievances seriously

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

'Power cuts a threat to Zimbabwe investments'

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Harare residents shoot down MOPA Bill

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Buyanga faces jail over US$172k debt

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

7 types of people who hold you back

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chombo petitions Supreme Court over seized passport

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mashonaland East consumes 7 million condoms

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe increases ethanol blending to 20%

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Rural teachers thrown to the deep end

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Robbers target taxi drivers

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Soldier arrested for 'carjacking, rape'

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Prophet Magaya 'death threats' bodyguard acquitted

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Bosso in Harare

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Give Mthuli a chance!

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa lays out Zimbabwe currency roadmap

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

He could be the one 'calling in the desert'

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Chiwenga's health woes linked to Zanu PF's thickening internal assassination plots over Mnangagwa's successor

4 hrs ago | 2186 Views

The Zimbabwean problems emanate from self denial

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Panic grips Mat South farmers

4 hrs ago | 655 Views

US declares interest in arrest of 7 activists in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1051 Views

End of the road Emerson

15 hrs ago | 8176 Views

Zimbabwean problems emanate from self-denial

15 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Chamisa's MDC under siege

15 hrs ago | 3341 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses ARTUZ leader abduction claims

15 hrs ago | 1357 Views

MDC on diplomatic offensive to force Mnangagwa into talks with Chamisa ONLY

15 hrs ago | 2013 Views

Journalist arrested for taking pictures at a police roadblock

15 hrs ago | 1916 Views

Mnangagwa meets Russian billionaire

15 hrs ago | 707 Views

SA billionaire sues Botswana paper for R6.7m

15 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zimbabwe to dump rand, US dollar

15 hrs ago | 2037 Views

SA police probe murder of Zimbabwean journalist

15 hrs ago | 382 Views

'Abducted Teachers Union leader is a school dropout'

16 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Acie Lumumba fires shots at Mnangagwa again

17 hrs ago | 5612 Views

JUST IN: Fortune Chasi fires ZESA board

17 hrs ago | 2411 Views

'Ncube lacks realism, intelligence and honesty' charged Biti - true enough but what about you

17 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Job hunting with the help of technology: A Guide

17 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwe tainted rights record stains regional police chairmanship

20 hrs ago | 874 Views

UK's Impilo Revival fundraises for Bulawayo hospitals

20 hrs ago | 1499 Views

PROPHECY: Finance Minister in SADC to resign

21 hrs ago | 8757 Views

BREAKING: Activists accused of plotting to oust Mnangagwa granted bail

21 hrs ago | 2064 Views

President Mnangagwa speaks on new currency

23 hrs ago | 11034 Views

A billion reasons to believe in Pan Africanism?

23 hrs ago | 521 Views

Anthony Joshua loses his World titles following shock defeat

24 hrs ago | 1362 Views

How to generate leads without an in-house sales team

24 hrs ago | 643 Views

Temba Mliswa confronts Mthuli Ncube

24 hrs ago | 10080 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days