Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldier arrested for 'carjacking, rape'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A SOLDIER has been arrested for allegedly hijacking a car from a woman who had offered him a lift before robbing her of RTGS$400 at knifepoint.

Pym Vengai Togara (35), who is based in Harare, also allegedly raped another woman he had offered a lift using the stolen car. He appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi on Thursday facing robbery and rape charges and was remanded in custody to June 20.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on April 21 this year at around 1AM, the complainant, Ms Daina Kutsanzira, parked her car outside a night club in Bulawayo. About 30 minutes later, Ms Kutsanzira left the pub and went to her car intending to drive home.

She found the accused person standing near her car. Togara asked for a lift and the complainant agreed. Mr Dlodlo said along the way, Togara pulled out a knife and ordered the victim to divert from her route and drive towards Northend suburb.

"While in Northend, the accused person ordered the complainant to stop before demanding money from her. The complainant was forced to surrender her cellphone, RTGS$400, R100 and her car at knifepoint," he said.

Mr Dlodlo said Togara drove away with the stolen car.  He met another woman who was coming from a night club in the city and offered her lift purporting to be taking her to her place of residence.

Along the way, he diverted the route and headed towards Centenary Park. On arrival at the recreational park, Togara allegedly parked the car, locked all the doors and ordered the complainant to remove her clothes at knifepoint.

"The complainant refused to comply and the accused person stabbed her with the knife on the left shoulder before forcibly removing her clothes and raping her without protection," said Mr Dlodlo.

After committing the offence, Togara pushed the woman out of the car and drove off leaving the complainant stranded in the park. A Good Samaritan offered the complainant a lift to Bulawayo Central Police Station where she reported the matter to the police.

Togara drove the car and dumped it near Bulawayo Central Police Station. A report was made to the police leading to Togara's arrest. The accused person was positively identified by the complainants during an identification parade.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai's home could be sold off over debt

3 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Mnangagwa wins approval ratings?

3 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Chiwenga's health fears reaches 'alarming levels'

3 hrs ago | 3060 Views

Adultery damages, cohabitation rights

3 hrs ago | 958 Views

Telecoms operators urged to take consumers’ grievances seriously

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

'Power cuts a threat to Zimbabwe investments'

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Harare residents shoot down MOPA Bill

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Buyanga faces jail over US$172k debt

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

7 types of people who hold you back

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chombo petitions Supreme Court over seized passport

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mashonaland East consumes 7 million condoms

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe increases ethanol blending to 20%

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Rural teachers thrown to the deep end

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Robbers target taxi drivers

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

War vets voice concern over price hikes

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Prophet Magaya 'death threats' bodyguard acquitted

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Bosso in Harare

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Give Mthuli a chance!

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa lays out Zimbabwe currency roadmap

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

He could be the one 'calling in the desert'

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Chiwenga's health woes linked to Zanu PF's thickening internal assassination plots over Mnangagwa's successor

4 hrs ago | 2185 Views

The Zimbabwean problems emanate from self denial

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Panic grips Mat South farmers

4 hrs ago | 655 Views

US declares interest in arrest of 7 activists in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1050 Views

End of the road Emerson

15 hrs ago | 8175 Views

Zimbabwean problems emanate from self-denial

15 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Chamisa's MDC under siege

15 hrs ago | 3341 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses ARTUZ leader abduction claims

15 hrs ago | 1357 Views

MDC on diplomatic offensive to force Mnangagwa into talks with Chamisa ONLY

15 hrs ago | 2013 Views

Journalist arrested for taking pictures at a police roadblock

15 hrs ago | 1916 Views

Mnangagwa meets Russian billionaire

15 hrs ago | 707 Views

SA billionaire sues Botswana paper for R6.7m

15 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zimbabwe to dump rand, US dollar

15 hrs ago | 2036 Views

SA police probe murder of Zimbabwean journalist

15 hrs ago | 382 Views

'Abducted Teachers Union leader is a school dropout'

16 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Acie Lumumba fires shots at Mnangagwa again

17 hrs ago | 5611 Views

JUST IN: Fortune Chasi fires ZESA board

17 hrs ago | 2411 Views

'Ncube lacks realism, intelligence and honesty' charged Biti - true enough but what about you

17 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Job hunting with the help of technology: A Guide

17 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwe tainted rights record stains regional police chairmanship

20 hrs ago | 874 Views

UK's Impilo Revival fundraises for Bulawayo hospitals

20 hrs ago | 1499 Views

PROPHECY: Finance Minister in SADC to resign

21 hrs ago | 8756 Views

BREAKING: Activists accused of plotting to oust Mnangagwa granted bail

21 hrs ago | 2064 Views

President Mnangagwa speaks on new currency

23 hrs ago | 11034 Views

A billion reasons to believe in Pan Africanism?

23 hrs ago | 521 Views

Anthony Joshua loses his World titles following shock defeat

24 hrs ago | 1362 Views

How to generate leads without an in-house sales team

24 hrs ago | 643 Views

Temba Mliswa confronts Mthuli Ncube

24 hrs ago | 10079 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days