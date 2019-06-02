Robbers target taxi drivers

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO taxi drivers were attacked and one of them lost his vehicle to robbers who boarded their vehicles under the pretext that they were passengers in separate incidences which occurred in Matabeleland South Province.Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele, confirmed the incidences which occurred in Guyu and Fort Rixon on Wednesday.Chief Insp Ndebele said investigations were underway and appealed to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact any police station near them."We recorded two robbery cases which occurred in Guyu and Fort Rixon on Wednesday where the targets were taxi drivers. In the first incident which occurred at around 6AM, the driver was travelling along the Harare-Bulawayo Road when he was stopped by three unknown men who asked for a lift."The men indicated that their car had broken down. When they reached the 339 kilometre peg in Fort Rixon, one of the accused persons pulled the hand brake. They harassed the driver until he fled from the car leaving behind two cellphones and US$50. The robbers fled with the car, a Honda Fit, registration number AEU 2149. The value of the stolen property is US$4 270," he said.Chief Insp Ndebele said in the other incident, four men hired a taxi from Ntepe Business Centre to Madahwe in Guyu, Gwanda, at around 7PM on the same day and paid R200. He said along the way the men produced machetes and ordered the driver to stop. They threatened the driver and robbed him of R370 including the money they had paid him and fled.Chief Insp Ndebele said the four suspects had not been arrested but had been identified as Thando Ndlovu, Divine Ndlovu, Evans Sibanda and Dumezweni (surname not supplied) all of Madahwe area in Guyu."We have since launched a manhunt for the suspects in both robberies. Investigations are underway and we appeal to anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the police," he said.