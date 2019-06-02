Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe increases ethanol blending to 20%

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has increased the mandatory ethanol blending of unleaded petrol from 10 percent to 20 percent with immediate effect.

The increase of the ratio of ethanol to unleaded petrol is expected to reduce the import bill as well as make the fuel available since ethanol is locally produced.

The announcement was made by Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi in an Extra-Ordinary Government Gazette published yesterday in terms of the Petroleum Act (Chapter 13:22): (Excepting from Levels of Mandatory Blending of Anhydrous Ethanol with Unleaded Petrol) Notice 2019.

"It is hereby notified in terms of Section 4(1) of the Petroleum (Mandatory Blending of Anhydrous Ethanol with Unleaded Petrol) Regulations 2013, published in Statutory Instrument 17 of 2013, that the Minister of Energy and Power Development approves the current level of mandatory blending to 20 per centum," read the notice.

"The consequence of this approval is that all licensed operators shall from the date of publication of this notice, be mandated to sell unleaded petrol which is blended at E20."

Until January this year fuel was blended by 15 percent ethanol, but was reduced to 5 percent between February and March because of a shortage of ethanol. The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority cited low ethanol supply which saw it reducing the blend level to 5 percent.

The level was subsequently raised to 10 percent owing to improved availability of ethanol from Green Fuel in Chisumbanje.

Government introduced fuel blending in 2008 following the licensing of Green Fuel's Chisumbanje Ethanol Plant. The increase of ethanol ratio is expected to improve fuel availability, something that will be bring huge relief to the motoring public.

 Of late, Zimbabwe has been experiencing fuel shortages due to subdued foreign exchange availability, a situation that saw commuting public being at the mercy of unscrupulous transport operators.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai's home could be sold off over debt

3 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Mnangagwa wins approval ratings?

3 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Chiwenga's health fears reaches 'alarming levels'

3 hrs ago | 3290 Views

Adultery damages, cohabitation rights

3 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Telecoms operators urged to take consumers’ grievances seriously

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Power cuts a threat to Zimbabwe investments'

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Harare residents shoot down MOPA Bill

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Buyanga faces jail over US$172k debt

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

7 types of people who hold you back

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Chombo petitions Supreme Court over seized passport

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mashonaland East consumes 7 million condoms

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Rural teachers thrown to the deep end

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Robbers target taxi drivers

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Soldier arrested for 'carjacking, rape'

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

War vets voice concern over price hikes

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Prophet Magaya 'death threats' bodyguard acquitted

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Bosso in Harare

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Give Mthuli a chance!

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa lays out Zimbabwe currency roadmap

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

He could be the one 'calling in the desert'

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chiwenga's health woes linked to Zanu PF's thickening internal assassination plots over Mnangagwa's successor

4 hrs ago | 2232 Views

The Zimbabwean problems emanate from self denial

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Panic grips Mat South farmers

4 hrs ago | 670 Views

US declares interest in arrest of 7 activists in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1073 Views

End of the road Emerson

15 hrs ago | 8209 Views

Zimbabwean problems emanate from self-denial

15 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Chamisa's MDC under siege

15 hrs ago | 3347 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses ARTUZ leader abduction claims

15 hrs ago | 1359 Views

MDC on diplomatic offensive to force Mnangagwa into talks with Chamisa ONLY

15 hrs ago | 2019 Views

Journalist arrested for taking pictures at a police roadblock

15 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Mnangagwa meets Russian billionaire

15 hrs ago | 709 Views

SA billionaire sues Botswana paper for R6.7m

15 hrs ago | 484 Views

Zimbabwe to dump rand, US dollar

15 hrs ago | 2047 Views

SA police probe murder of Zimbabwean journalist

15 hrs ago | 385 Views

'Abducted Teachers Union leader is a school dropout'

16 hrs ago | 2102 Views

Acie Lumumba fires shots at Mnangagwa again

17 hrs ago | 5628 Views

JUST IN: Fortune Chasi fires ZESA board

17 hrs ago | 2414 Views

'Ncube lacks realism, intelligence and honesty' charged Biti - true enough but what about you

17 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Job hunting with the help of technology: A Guide

18 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwe tainted rights record stains regional police chairmanship

20 hrs ago | 874 Views

UK's Impilo Revival fundraises for Bulawayo hospitals

20 hrs ago | 1502 Views

PROPHECY: Finance Minister in SADC to resign

21 hrs ago | 8774 Views

BREAKING: Activists accused of plotting to oust Mnangagwa granted bail

21 hrs ago | 2066 Views

President Mnangagwa speaks on new currency

24 hrs ago | 11045 Views

A billion reasons to believe in Pan Africanism?

24 hrs ago | 521 Views

Anthony Joshua loses his World titles following shock defeat

24 hrs ago | 1365 Views

How to generate leads without an in-house sales team

24 hrs ago | 645 Views

Temba Mliswa confronts Mthuli Ncube

24 hrs ago | 10102 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days