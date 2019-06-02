Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga's health fears reaches 'alarming levels'

by newzimbabwe
3 hrs ago | Views
UNWELL Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's absence at a clean-up event in Harare Friday has raised more fears around the ex-military boss's failing health.

Chiwenga, who was scheduled to be guest speaker at the Harare event, assigned Evelyn Ndlovu, Minister of State in the Office of Vice President, to handle the job.

Ndlovu, in her address, said she was standing in for the Vice President but could not disclose why her boss did not attend the clean-up campaign, held every first Friday of each month.

Chiwenga, who is battling an undisclosed ailment linked to cancer, has not been seen in public for over a month.

The former Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces has been unwell since he masterminded the coup that toppled former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017 and elevated Emmerson Mnangagwa to President.

Recent media reports have linked the VP to a visit to India to seek specialist treatment.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai's home could be sold off over debt

3 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Mnangagwa wins approval ratings?

3 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Adultery damages, cohabitation rights

3 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Telecoms operators urged to take consumers’ grievances seriously

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

'Power cuts a threat to Zimbabwe investments'

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Harare residents shoot down MOPA Bill

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Buyanga faces jail over US$172k debt

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

7 types of people who hold you back

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Chombo petitions Supreme Court over seized passport

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mashonaland East consumes 7 million condoms

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe increases ethanol blending to 20%

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Rural teachers thrown to the deep end

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Robbers target taxi drivers

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Soldier arrested for 'carjacking, rape'

4 hrs ago | 320 Views

War vets voice concern over price hikes

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Prophet Magaya 'death threats' bodyguard acquitted

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Bosso in Harare

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Give Mthuli a chance!

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa lays out Zimbabwe currency roadmap

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

He could be the one 'calling in the desert'

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chiwenga's health woes linked to Zanu PF's thickening internal assassination plots over Mnangagwa's successor

4 hrs ago | 2308 Views

The Zimbabwean problems emanate from self denial

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Panic grips Mat South farmers

5 hrs ago | 694 Views

US declares interest in arrest of 7 activists in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1095 Views

End of the road Emerson

15 hrs ago | 8276 Views

Zimbabwean problems emanate from self-denial

15 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Chamisa's MDC under siege

16 hrs ago | 3358 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses ARTUZ leader abduction claims

16 hrs ago | 1364 Views

MDC on diplomatic offensive to force Mnangagwa into talks with Chamisa ONLY

16 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Journalist arrested for taking pictures at a police roadblock

16 hrs ago | 1926 Views

Mnangagwa meets Russian billionaire

16 hrs ago | 713 Views

SA billionaire sues Botswana paper for R6.7m

16 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zimbabwe to dump rand, US dollar

16 hrs ago | 2063 Views

SA police probe murder of Zimbabwean journalist

16 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Abducted Teachers Union leader is a school dropout'

16 hrs ago | 2122 Views

Acie Lumumba fires shots at Mnangagwa again

17 hrs ago | 5667 Views

JUST IN: Fortune Chasi fires ZESA board

17 hrs ago | 2421 Views

'Ncube lacks realism, intelligence and honesty' charged Biti - true enough but what about you

17 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Job hunting with the help of technology: A Guide

18 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwe tainted rights record stains regional police chairmanship

20 hrs ago | 875 Views

UK's Impilo Revival fundraises for Bulawayo hospitals

20 hrs ago | 1518 Views

PROPHECY: Finance Minister in SADC to resign

21 hrs ago | 8793 Views

BREAKING: Activists accused of plotting to oust Mnangagwa granted bail

22 hrs ago | 2068 Views

President Mnangagwa speaks on new currency

24 hrs ago | 11056 Views

A billion reasons to believe in Pan Africanism?

24 hrs ago | 522 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days