Mnangagwa's advisor condemns abduction of Obert Masaraure

by Mandla Ndlovu
26 secs ago | Views
Presidential Advisory Council member Shingi Munyeza has condemned the abduction of Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union leader Obert Masaraure.

Munyeza said such actions have no space in a democracy.

"Abductions, beatings, kidnappings are not part of constitutional democracy or a progressive nation."He said.

Masaraure was abducted last week by suspected of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation. Munyeza added that the state must swiftly move in to investigate the matter.


"The State must always protect its citizens. Culprits must be brought to book."

On Friday the European Union Mission in Zimbabwe called for a thorough investigation on the matter.

"The abduction and abuse of ARTUZ President Obert Masaraure in Harare on 6 June demands a swift, thorough transparent investigation by the competent authorities. This event follows arrests and detention of members of NGOs and trade unionists in Zimbabwe."EU said in a statement.



Source - Byo24News

