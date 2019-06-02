Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTO: Chamisa meets General SB Moyo

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa had a brief interaction with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Rtd General Sibusiso Busi Moyo in Harare at Her Majesty the British Queen's Birthday Party at The British Ambassador's Residence.

General Moyo was the guest speaker at the event.

The event is one of the many that are held all over the world to celebrate the British Queen's birthday.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube develops cold feet?

38 mins ago | 283 Views

BREAKING: Police in 2 tonne mbanje bust

2 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Mnangagwa buys 3 343 AK-47 and 600 sniper rifles to crush protests

2 hrs ago | 1128 Views

660 explosives found in a Harare bus

3 hrs ago | 2556 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor condemns abduction of Obert Masaraure

3 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Tsvangirai's home could be sold off over debt

7 hrs ago | 2921 Views

Mnangagwa wins approval ratings?

7 hrs ago | 2300 Views

Chiwenga's health fears reaches 'alarming levels'

7 hrs ago | 7632 Views

Adultery damages, cohabitation rights

7 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Telecoms operators urged to take consumers’ grievances seriously

7 hrs ago | 317 Views

Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

'Power cuts a threat to Zimbabwe investments'

7 hrs ago | 391 Views

Harare residents shoot down MOPA Bill

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

Buyanga faces jail over US$172k debt

7 hrs ago | 333 Views

7 types of people who hold you back

7 hrs ago | 502 Views

Chombo petitions Supreme Court over seized passport

7 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mashonaland East consumes 7 million condoms

7 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe increases ethanol blending to 20%

7 hrs ago | 381 Views

Rural teachers thrown to the deep end

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

Robbers target taxi drivers

7 hrs ago | 365 Views

Soldier arrested for 'carjacking, rape'

7 hrs ago | 479 Views

War vets voice concern over price hikes

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

Prophet Magaya 'death threats' bodyguard acquitted

7 hrs ago | 333 Views

Bosso in Harare

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

Give Mthuli a chance!

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa lays out Zimbabwe currency roadmap

7 hrs ago | 486 Views

He could be the one 'calling in the desert'

7 hrs ago | 263 Views

Chiwenga's health woes linked to Zanu PF's thickening internal assassination plots over Mnangagwa's successor

8 hrs ago | 3617 Views

The Zimbabwean problems emanate from self denial

8 hrs ago | 200 Views

Panic grips Mat South farmers

8 hrs ago | 849 Views

US declares interest in arrest of 7 activists in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1289 Views

End of the road Emerson

19 hrs ago | 8917 Views

Zimbabwean problems emanate from self-denial

19 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Chamisa's MDC under siege

19 hrs ago | 3469 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses ARTUZ leader abduction claims

19 hrs ago | 1409 Views

MDC on diplomatic offensive to force Mnangagwa into talks with Chamisa ONLY

19 hrs ago | 2105 Views

Journalist arrested for taking pictures at a police roadblock

19 hrs ago | 1994 Views

Mnangagwa meets Russian billionaire

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

SA billionaire sues Botswana paper for R6.7m

19 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zimbabwe to dump rand, US dollar

19 hrs ago | 2248 Views

SA police probe murder of Zimbabwean journalist

19 hrs ago | 416 Views

'Abducted Teachers Union leader is a school dropout'

20 hrs ago | 2251 Views

Acie Lumumba fires shots at Mnangagwa again

21 hrs ago | 6044 Views

JUST IN: Fortune Chasi fires ZESA board

21 hrs ago | 2520 Views

'Ncube lacks realism, intelligence and honesty' charged Biti - true enough but what about you

21 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Job hunting with the help of technology: A Guide

21 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe tainted rights record stains regional police chairmanship

24 hrs ago | 880 Views

UK's Impilo Revival fundraises for Bulawayo hospitals

24 hrs ago | 1664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days