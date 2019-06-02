Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa buys 3 343 AK-47 and 600 sniper rifles to crush protests

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Independent has reported that  President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government through the Zimbabwe Republic Police have purchased weapons which include  3 343 AK-47 assault rifles and about 600 sniper rifles so that they are able to crush anticipated protestors who might take to the streets to show their displeasure at how the country is being run.

The weapons which were reportedly bought are as follows:

3 343 AK-47 rifles,
2 000 CZ pistols,
500 P1 pistols,
500 223 Steyrs,
500 UZI,
500 mossbergs,
500 riot guns,
300 mortar tubes,
500 MAG,
300 SSG sniper rifles,
300 Dragnov,
100 RPG7,
1 500 tokarev,
22 948 AK magazines.

In May the police urged members of the public to disregard a social media post which is calling for the public to engage in acts of violence by burning vehicles, destroying shops, stopping children from going to school and agitating for bloodshed.

"Police are on high alert and will arrest anyone who engages in any form of violence, threats or intimidation to the community. The source of this alarming post is now subject of a police inquiry."ZRP said in a statement.




Source - Byo24News

