BREAKING: Police in 2 tonne mbanje bust

by Gibson Nyathi
3 hrs ago | Views
Police in Zimbabwe have recovered more than two tonnes of mbanje in Inyanga on Wednesday.

The police said they received a tip-off from members of the public to the effect that there were people engaged in shady deals in Nissan Caravan vehicle.

"On 5th June 2019, at around 1700 hours, police in Nyanga intercepted a Nissan Caravan vehicle which had two occupants near Kaitano Primary school. This followed a tip-off from members of the public that the occupants were involved in some shady deals," said the police in a statement.

The police said they are still pursuing the suspects who fled from the scene.

"The two occupants of the Nissan Caravan fled on foot and left the vehicle behind after a high-speed chase. Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered 25 X 90kg of dagga. Investigations are underway to account for the accused persons," said the police.



Source - Byo24News

