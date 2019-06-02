Latest News Editor's Choice


Mthuli Ncube develops cold feet?

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube is reportedly developing cold feet in contesting the Lupane East by-election under a ZANU PF ticket.

ZANU PF was reported to be meeting this weekend to decide whether they can deploy him as a candidate.

Posting on Twitter on Saturday exiled former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo said, "So Mthuli Ncube is having butterflies in his stomach about contesting the Parly by-election in Lupane East constituency, which fell vacant after the death of Sithembile Gumbo in April. The story is that Mthuli Ncube fears Obert Mpofu and co are trying to "pull a Jonso" on him."

Moyo then posted a Whatsapp screenshot which said, "A credible source in Mat North says Mthuli has declined to stand in Lupane. He considers it a plot to destroy and discredit him should he lose in the by-election."


Commenting on the matter Zimbabwe Mail owner Brighton Musonza said, "Prof Mthuli Ncube must stay out of ZANU PF and concentrate on the job he is doing absolutely very well. I support him because of his quasi-role. ZANU PF party activities destroy good people."

Analysts have said if Ncube who is a non-constituency minister contests the election he will have to resign as minister and re-sworn in by the President in the same Ministry or in another one.

The precedence happened when Prof Moyo contested the Tsholotsho by-election and was told to resign as minister of Information before being to reassigned to the Ministry of Higher Education"



Source - Byo24News

