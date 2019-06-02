Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Jacob Zuma to be jailed with majority of ministers

by Mandla Ndlovu
51 secs ago
Divine Kingdom Ministries leader Pastor Ian has uttered a prophecy that former South African President Jacob Zuma will be jailed but he will go down with majority on members in government.

Zuma has been in and out of courts since his ouster in 2018.

In 2016 a South African court ruled that prosecutors acted irrationally when they decided to drop more than 700 corruption and fraud charges against Zuma in 2009. The court said the decision should be set aside and reviewed.

In 2018 South Africa's national prosecuting authority announced that Zuma will be charged with 16 counts of corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

Watch the prophecy below:




Source - Byo24News

