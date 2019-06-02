Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo resurrects Mnangagwa's skeleton

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Professor Jonathan Moyo says he holds incriminating evidence regarding the gruesome crippling of former journalist Godfrey Majonga.

In 2017 former ZANU PF leader Robert Mugabe told party supporters in  Bindura that Jonathan Moyo claimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa almost killed and succeeded in ending the career of Majonga.

When was challenged to provide evidence on Twitter last week Prof Moyo said, "Majonga Gaff? Don't tempt us to post here unassailable eyewitness V11s on what happened to Godfrey Majonga; who did it, when, where and why. There's even a docket on that. Whoever thinks they destroyed the irrefutable evidence after the 15 November military coup is fooling themselves!"

Moyo warned Mnangagwa supporters to be very careful because they were not dealing with am amateur.

"They must be careful. Very careful. The matters at stake are of historic importance. Zimbabwe will never have peace until these matters are resolved through an INTERNATIONAL TRIBUNAL. The culprits and their supporters must know they are not dealing with amateurs or dunderheads."

During the 2017 rally, Mugabe claimed at a rally that Mnangagwa found Majonga in a flat of his girlfriend and, raging with fury, allegedly forced him to choose between sitting on a red-hot stove or jumping to his death from the third floor of a downtown high rise building in the capital.

Majonga allegedly took the easy route of jumping through the window of the flat.  The former broadcaster sustained multiple injuries following the fall, with his nervous system devastated by spinal cord injuries from blunt force trauma after landing on hard concrete. He became paralysed and wheelchair-bound for life.

Mnangagwa once initiated court proceedings to sue Moyo over the matter.





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Jacob Zuma to be jailed with majority of ministers

3 hrs ago | 4586 Views

Mthuli Ncube develops cold feet?

4 hrs ago | 4340 Views

BREAKING: Police in 2 tonne mbanje bust

6 hrs ago | 2408 Views

Mnangagwa buys 3 343 AK-47 and 600 sniper rifles to crush protests

6 hrs ago | 2996 Views

PHOTO: Chamisa meets General SB Moyo

6 hrs ago | 9157 Views

660 explosives found in a Harare bus

7 hrs ago | 5899 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor condemns abduction of Obert Masaraure

7 hrs ago | 3634 Views

Tsvangirai's home could be sold off over debt

11 hrs ago | 3730 Views

Mnangagwa wins approval ratings?

11 hrs ago | 2617 Views

Chiwenga's health fears reaches 'alarming levels'

11 hrs ago | 10495 Views

Adultery damages, cohabitation rights

11 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Telecoms operators urged to take consumers’ grievances seriously

11 hrs ago | 348 Views

Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

11 hrs ago | 417 Views

'Power cuts a threat to Zimbabwe investments'

11 hrs ago | 442 Views

Harare residents shoot down MOPA Bill

11 hrs ago | 651 Views

Buyanga faces jail over US$172k debt

11 hrs ago | 405 Views

7 types of people who hold you back

11 hrs ago | 673 Views

Chombo petitions Supreme Court over seized passport

11 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mashonaland East consumes 7 million condoms

11 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe increases ethanol blending to 20%

11 hrs ago | 492 Views

Rural teachers thrown to the deep end

11 hrs ago | 548 Views

Robbers target taxi drivers

11 hrs ago | 452 Views

Soldier arrested for 'carjacking, rape'

11 hrs ago | 594 Views

War vets voice concern over price hikes

11 hrs ago | 469 Views

Prophet Magaya 'death threats' bodyguard acquitted

11 hrs ago | 389 Views

Bosso in Harare

11 hrs ago | 318 Views

Give Mthuli a chance!

11 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa lays out Zimbabwe currency roadmap

11 hrs ago | 620 Views

He could be the one 'calling in the desert'

11 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chiwenga's health woes linked to Zanu PF's thickening internal assassination plots over Mnangagwa's successor

12 hrs ago | 4452 Views

The Zimbabwean problems emanate from self denial

12 hrs ago | 245 Views

Panic grips Mat South farmers

12 hrs ago | 1130 Views

US declares interest in arrest of 7 activists in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1451 Views

End of the road Emerson

23 hrs ago | 9355 Views

Zimbabwean problems emanate from self-denial

23 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Chamisa's MDC under siege

23 hrs ago | 3565 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses ARTUZ leader abduction claims

23 hrs ago | 1453 Views

MDC on diplomatic offensive to force Mnangagwa into talks with Chamisa ONLY

23 hrs ago | 2186 Views

Journalist arrested for taking pictures at a police roadblock

23 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Mnangagwa meets Russian billionaire

23 hrs ago | 811 Views

SA billionaire sues Botswana paper for R6.7m

23 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zimbabwe to dump rand, US dollar

23 hrs ago | 2411 Views

SA police probe murder of Zimbabwean journalist

23 hrs ago | 450 Views

'Abducted Teachers Union leader is a school dropout'

24 hrs ago | 2372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days