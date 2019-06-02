'You bunch of hypocrites!' says Jonathan Moyo

News / National

by Gibson Nyathi

Exiled former Zanu-PF spin doctor and minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has raised dust over the coverage of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa by state broadcaster Zbc.Moyo, once an ally of former First Lady Grace Mugabe accused President Emmerson Mnagagwa's backers of hypocrisy by failing to condemn the new First Lady's seeming monopoly of the state media.Grace, before the 2017, coup personalised state media who were forced to cover virtually all her functions.Auxillia, after her husband's rise to power has continued the Grace antics and taken them an ante higher.Posting on his Twitter account, Prof Moyo charged, "What is this on @ZBCNewsonline, the public broadcaster? Hehehe Grace Mugabe this hehehe Grace Mugabe that. Munopenga chaizvo. Mahypocrites aMnangagwa!"