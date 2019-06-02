Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'You bunch of hypocrites!' says Jonathan Moyo

by Gibson Nyathi
22 secs ago | Views
Exiled former Zanu-PF spin doctor and minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has raised dust over the coverage of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa by state broadcaster Zbc.

Moyo, once an ally of former First Lady Grace Mugabe accused President Emmerson Mnagagwa's backers of hypocrisy by failing to condemn the new First Lady's seeming monopoly of the state media.

Grace, before the 2017, coup personalised state media who were forced to cover virtually all her functions.

Auxillia, after her husband's rise to power has continued the Grace antics and taken them an ante higher.

Posting on his Twitter account, Prof Moyo charged, "What is this on @ZBCNewsonline, the public broadcaster? Hehehe Grace Mugabe this hehehe Grace Mugabe that. Munopenga chaizvo. Mahypocrites aMnangagwa!"

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jonathan Moyo resurrects Mnangagwa's skeleton

1 hr ago | 1697 Views

WATCH: Jacob Zuma to be jailed with majority of ministers

3 hrs ago | 4615 Views

Mthuli Ncube develops cold feet?

4 hrs ago | 4359 Views

BREAKING: Police in 2 tonne mbanje bust

6 hrs ago | 2417 Views

Mnangagwa buys 3 343 AK-47 and 600 sniper rifles to crush protests

6 hrs ago | 3006 Views

PHOTO: Chamisa meets General SB Moyo

6 hrs ago | 9174 Views

660 explosives found in a Harare bus

7 hrs ago | 5919 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor condemns abduction of Obert Masaraure

7 hrs ago | 3637 Views

Tsvangirai's home could be sold off over debt

11 hrs ago | 3733 Views

Mnangagwa wins approval ratings?

11 hrs ago | 2620 Views

Chiwenga's health fears reaches 'alarming levels'

11 hrs ago | 10507 Views

Adultery damages, cohabitation rights

11 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Telecoms operators urged to take consumers’ grievances seriously

11 hrs ago | 348 Views

Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

11 hrs ago | 417 Views

'Power cuts a threat to Zimbabwe investments'

11 hrs ago | 442 Views

Harare residents shoot down MOPA Bill

11 hrs ago | 651 Views

Buyanga faces jail over US$172k debt

11 hrs ago | 405 Views

7 types of people who hold you back

11 hrs ago | 674 Views

Chombo petitions Supreme Court over seized passport

11 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mashonaland East consumes 7 million condoms

11 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe increases ethanol blending to 20%

11 hrs ago | 492 Views

Rural teachers thrown to the deep end

11 hrs ago | 550 Views

Robbers target taxi drivers

11 hrs ago | 452 Views

Soldier arrested for 'carjacking, rape'

11 hrs ago | 594 Views

War vets voice concern over price hikes

11 hrs ago | 469 Views

Prophet Magaya 'death threats' bodyguard acquitted

11 hrs ago | 389 Views

Bosso in Harare

11 hrs ago | 318 Views

Give Mthuli a chance!

11 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa lays out Zimbabwe currency roadmap

11 hrs ago | 620 Views

He could be the one 'calling in the desert'

11 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chiwenga's health woes linked to Zanu PF's thickening internal assassination plots over Mnangagwa's successor

12 hrs ago | 4454 Views

The Zimbabwean problems emanate from self denial

12 hrs ago | 245 Views

Panic grips Mat South farmers

12 hrs ago | 1132 Views

US declares interest in arrest of 7 activists in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1452 Views

End of the road Emerson

23 hrs ago | 9356 Views

Zimbabwean problems emanate from self-denial

23 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Chamisa's MDC under siege

23 hrs ago | 3565 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses ARTUZ leader abduction claims

23 hrs ago | 1453 Views

MDC on diplomatic offensive to force Mnangagwa into talks with Chamisa ONLY

23 hrs ago | 2186 Views

Journalist arrested for taking pictures at a police roadblock

23 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Mnangagwa meets Russian billionaire

23 hrs ago | 811 Views

SA billionaire sues Botswana paper for R6.7m

23 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zimbabwe to dump rand, US dollar

23 hrs ago | 2411 Views

SA police probe murder of Zimbabwean journalist

23 hrs ago | 450 Views

'Abducted Teachers Union leader is a school dropout'

24 hrs ago | 2372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days