Matabeleland North snubs Mthuli Ncube
Zanu-PF Matabeleland North on Saturday snubbed Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to represent the party in the Lupane East by-election.
In the run up to the provincial meeting, speculation was rife that Ncube would be seconded to contest.
However, in a twist of events, Matabeleland North backed former provincial youth chairman for the post.
Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairman Richard Moyo confirmed the developments.
The Lupane East seat fell vacant following the death of Sithembile Gumbo.
The by-election will be held in August.
Source - Byo24News