Notorious bugler breaks into a police station jailed

by Simbarashe Sithole

A daring thief broke into Kwekwe police camp and broke into a police officer's room and stole goods worth US450 before pouncing on a teacher's room again where he stole goods worth US$500.Geshen Sithole (35) was finally arrested last week and appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Story Rushambwa who sentenced him to 6 years imprison after he failed to repent despite having a 4 year jail term suspended on his previous case.Public prosecutor Freddy Ndoro told the court that 10 April last year around 6am, Sithole broke Lecture Kadzibwa's room at Kwekwe police camp where is stationed as Criminal Investigations Department officer.Upon entering the room the convict stole one 32 inch plasma Television and a baby blanket all valued at $450.The notorious Sithole again broke into Tendai Dzuda's in Kwekwe on 9 July around 10 am and stole clothes and a gas stove all valued US$500 , he sold all the stolen property to locals.On 25 May this year the convict was arrested after some of the stolen property had been discovered by both complainants.In sentencing him the magistrate said Sithole failed to reform hence he cannot stay with others in the community therefore a deterrent sentence would suit him.