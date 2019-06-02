Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Exam fees hiked from $20 to $220

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
A  Bulawayo school has given June 2019 private examination students four days to pay an examination fee which has been hiked with more than ten percent from the initial advertised fee.

A whistleblower who spoke to this publication said Sobukhazi High School told the candidates that they will not write exams if they do not meet the deadline.

"It was shocking for the June 2019 private students of Sobukhazi High School in Bulawayo to be told on Friday the 07th of June 2019 that the practical fee for combined science has been increased from $20.00 to $220.00." The source said. "The payment is due on Tuesday the 11th of June 2019. School authorities further announced that those who will fail to pay the required amount will not be allowed to sit for the paper."

 Prices for external candidates are usually the preserve of the school that is hosting them, unlike the regular pupils whose price is solely determined by the government.

The unjustified hike in the exam fees follows the trend of various industries who are increasing prices due to the exchange rate between the US Dollar and the RTGS Dollar.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on record condemning the unjustified increase of prices in the country.

In a related incident, the Zimbabwe Examination Council issued a statement encouraging all candidates to ensure that they attend examination sessions on time and to guard against exam cheating.

"ZIMSEC urges all stakeholders to ensure that examinations are run according to the set regulations. Where these are breached, stakeholders should report immediately so that action is taken by ZIMSEC.

"Stakeholders have the ability to ensure that examination malpractice is stopped. We wish to let the nation aware of some who change dates on old examination question papers and sell these as current question papers on the Whatsapp platform. Guard yourself against these people. ZIMSEC encourages all stakeholders and members of society to report any such incidents of examination malpractice, unethical business practices and corruption."




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

JUST IN: Chamisa's MDC wins Kadoma by-election

49 mins ago | 401 Views

WATCH: Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo storms Berea Park

2 hrs ago | 622 Views

Destitute cops invade police station as Zim govt verges on collapse

2 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Notorious bugler breaks into a police station jailed

3 hrs ago | 638 Views

Low turnout at Sulu's birthday bash

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

'Ncube, like Moses, deserves a chance to lead' - to tax the poor whilst protect looters

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

Matabeleland North snubs Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 2105 Views

'You bunch of hypocrites!' says Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 2476 Views

Jonathan Moyo resurrects Mnangagwa's skeleton

5 hrs ago | 8085 Views

WATCH: Jacob Zuma to be jailed with majority of ministers

7 hrs ago | 9296 Views

Mthuli Ncube develops cold feet?

8 hrs ago | 6199 Views

BREAKING: Police in 2 tonne mbanje bust

9 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Mnangagwa buys 3 343 AK-47 and 600 sniper rifles to crush protests

9 hrs ago | 3798 Views

PHOTO: Chamisa meets General SB Moyo

10 hrs ago | 10859 Views

660 explosives found in a Harare bus

10 hrs ago | 7546 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor condemns abduction of Obert Masaraure

11 hrs ago | 4113 Views

Tsvangirai's home could be sold off over debt

14 hrs ago | 4234 Views

Mnangagwa wins approval ratings?

14 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Chiwenga's health fears reaches 'alarming levels'

14 hrs ago | 12176 Views

Adultery damages, cohabitation rights

14 hrs ago | 2409 Views

Telecoms operators urged to take consumers’ grievances seriously

14 hrs ago | 366 Views

Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

14 hrs ago | 437 Views

'Power cuts a threat to Zimbabwe investments'

14 hrs ago | 484 Views

Harare residents shoot down MOPA Bill

14 hrs ago | 721 Views

Buyanga faces jail over US$172k debt

14 hrs ago | 461 Views

7 types of people who hold you back

14 hrs ago | 760 Views

Chombo petitions Supreme Court over seized passport

14 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mashonaland East consumes 7 million condoms

14 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwe increases ethanol blending to 20%

14 hrs ago | 582 Views

Rural teachers thrown to the deep end

14 hrs ago | 635 Views

Robbers target taxi drivers

14 hrs ago | 507 Views

Soldier arrested for 'carjacking, rape'

14 hrs ago | 669 Views

War vets voice concern over price hikes

14 hrs ago | 518 Views

Prophet Magaya 'death threats' bodyguard acquitted

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

Bosso in Harare

14 hrs ago | 352 Views

Give Mthuli a chance!

14 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mnangagwa lays out Zimbabwe currency roadmap

14 hrs ago | 687 Views

He could be the one 'calling in the desert'

14 hrs ago | 357 Views

Chiwenga's health woes linked to Zanu PF's thickening internal assassination plots over Mnangagwa's successor

15 hrs ago | 5133 Views

The Zimbabwean problems emanate from self denial

15 hrs ago | 263 Views

Panic grips Mat South farmers

15 hrs ago | 1340 Views

US declares interest in arrest of 7 activists in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1595 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days