Exam fees hiked from $20 to $220

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A Bulawayo school has given June 2019 private examination students four days to pay an examination fee which has been hiked with more than ten percent from the initial advertised fee.A whistleblower who spoke to this publication said Sobukhazi High School told the candidates that they will not write exams if they do not meet the deadline."It was shocking for the June 2019 private students of Sobukhazi High School in Bulawayo to be told on Friday the 07th of June 2019 that the practical fee for combined science has been increased from $20.00 to $220.00." The source said. "The payment is due on Tuesday the 11th of June 2019. School authorities further announced that those who will fail to pay the required amount will not be allowed to sit for the paper."Prices for external candidates are usually the preserve of the school that is hosting them, unlike the regular pupils whose price is solely determined by the government.The unjustified hike in the exam fees follows the trend of various industries who are increasing prices due to the exchange rate between the US Dollar and the RTGS Dollar.President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on record condemning the unjustified increase of prices in the country.In a related incident, the Zimbabwe Examination Council issued a statement encouraging all candidates to ensure that they attend examination sessions on time and to guard against exam cheating."ZIMSEC urges all stakeholders to ensure that examinations are run according to the set regulations. Where these are breached, stakeholders should report immediately so that action is taken by ZIMSEC."Stakeholders have the ability to ensure that examination malpractice is stopped. We wish to let the nation aware of some who change dates on old examination question papers and sell these as current question papers on the Whatsapp platform. Guard yourself against these people. ZIMSEC encourages all stakeholders and members of society to report any such incidents of examination malpractice, unethical business practices and corruption."