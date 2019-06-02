Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo storms Berea Park

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Claimant to the Ndebele throne 'King' Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo made  a grand entrance at Johannesburg's Berea Park on Saturday to address the Ndebele Community residing in South Africa.

Bulelani who was accompanied by the vocal Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni was received by praise singing and artistic performance from traditional artists residing in South Africa.

Bulelani's coronation was stopped by Local government Minister July Moyo in 2018 who said the constitution does not recognize a King but only Chiefs.

The refusal to official coronate him by the government has not stopped him from endearing himself to Ndebeles to recognize him as the rightful heir to the Ndebele throne that was left vacant after the disappearance and subsequent death of King Lobengula.

Watch the video below:




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

JUST IN: Chamisa's MDC wins Kadoma by-election

19 mins ago | 83 Views

Destitute cops invade police station as Zim govt verges on collapse

2 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Exam fees hiked from $20 to $220

2 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Notorious bugler breaks into a police station jailed

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Low turnout at Sulu's birthday bash

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

'Ncube, like Moses, deserves a chance to lead' - to tax the poor whilst protect looters

3 hrs ago | 489 Views

Matabeleland North snubs Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 1973 Views

'You bunch of hypocrites!' says Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2341 Views

Jonathan Moyo resurrects Mnangagwa's skeleton

4 hrs ago | 7577 Views

WATCH: Jacob Zuma to be jailed with majority of ministers

6 hrs ago | 8911 Views

Mthuli Ncube develops cold feet?

7 hrs ago | 6104 Views

BREAKING: Police in 2 tonne mbanje bust

9 hrs ago | 3025 Views

Mnangagwa buys 3 343 AK-47 and 600 sniper rifles to crush protests

9 hrs ago | 3746 Views

PHOTO: Chamisa meets General SB Moyo

9 hrs ago | 10730 Views

660 explosives found in a Harare bus

10 hrs ago | 7429 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor condemns abduction of Obert Masaraure

10 hrs ago | 4070 Views

Tsvangirai's home could be sold off over debt

14 hrs ago | 4195 Views

Mnangagwa wins approval ratings?

14 hrs ago | 2758 Views

Chiwenga's health fears reaches 'alarming levels'

14 hrs ago | 12031 Views

Adultery damages, cohabitation rights

14 hrs ago | 2388 Views

Telecoms operators urged to take consumers’ grievances seriously

14 hrs ago | 365 Views

Second Republic still holed in old rogue ways

14 hrs ago | 435 Views

'Power cuts a threat to Zimbabwe investments'

14 hrs ago | 479 Views

Harare residents shoot down MOPA Bill

14 hrs ago | 713 Views

Buyanga faces jail over US$172k debt

14 hrs ago | 454 Views

7 types of people who hold you back

14 hrs ago | 754 Views

Chombo petitions Supreme Court over seized passport

14 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mashonaland East consumes 7 million condoms

14 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe increases ethanol blending to 20%

14 hrs ago | 579 Views

Rural teachers thrown to the deep end

14 hrs ago | 628 Views

Robbers target taxi drivers

14 hrs ago | 503 Views

Soldier arrested for 'carjacking, rape'

14 hrs ago | 662 Views

War vets voice concern over price hikes

14 hrs ago | 515 Views

Prophet Magaya 'death threats' bodyguard acquitted

14 hrs ago | 433 Views

Bosso in Harare

14 hrs ago | 348 Views

Give Mthuli a chance!

14 hrs ago | 358 Views

Mnangagwa lays out Zimbabwe currency roadmap

14 hrs ago | 684 Views

He could be the one 'calling in the desert'

14 hrs ago | 355 Views

Chiwenga's health woes linked to Zanu PF's thickening internal assassination plots over Mnangagwa's successor

15 hrs ago | 5048 Views

The Zimbabwean problems emanate from self denial

15 hrs ago | 260 Views

Panic grips Mat South farmers

15 hrs ago | 1323 Views

US declares interest in arrest of 7 activists in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1579 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days