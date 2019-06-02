WATCH: Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo storms Berea Park

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Claimant to the Ndebele throne 'King' Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo made a grand entrance at Johannesburg's Berea Park on Saturday to address the Ndebele Community residing in South Africa.Bulelani who was accompanied by the vocal Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni was received by praise singing and artistic performance from traditional artists residing in South Africa.Bulelani's coronation was stopped by Local government Minister July Moyo in 2018 who said the constitution does not recognize a King but only Chiefs.The refusal to official coronate him by the government has not stopped him from endearing himself to Ndebeles to recognize him as the rightful heir to the Ndebele throne that was left vacant after the disappearance and subsequent death of King Lobengula.Watch the video below: