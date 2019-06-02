JUST IN: Chamisa's MDC wins Kadoma by-election

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The MDC led by Nelson Chamisa has won the Kadoma central ward 2 by-election through its candidate Svorai Chiwara .The official results had Svorai Chiwara MDC 780 while Lloyd ZANU PF of ZANU PF polled 361.The by-election came into effect after the conviction of councilor Gore , who was arraigned before courts following the January 2019 shut down.Currently, Councilor Gore is out of custody on bail after having filed an appeal to his conviction.More details to follow…