JUST IN: Chamisa's MDC wins Kadoma by-election

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago
The MDC led by Nelson Chamisa has won the Kadoma central ward 2 by-election through its candidate Svorai Chiwara .

The official results had Svorai Chiwara MDC 780 while Lloyd  ZANU PF of ZANU PF polled 361.

The by-election came into effect after the conviction of councilor Gore , who was arraigned before courts following the January 2019 shut down.

Currently, Councilor  Gore is out of custody on bail after having filed an appeal to his conviction.

Source - Byo24News

