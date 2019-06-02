News / National
JUST IN: Chamisa's MDC wins Kadoma by-election
The MDC led by Nelson Chamisa has won the Kadoma central ward 2 by-election through its candidate Svorai Chiwara .
The official results had Svorai Chiwara MDC 780 while Lloyd ZANU PF of ZANU PF polled 361.
The by-election came into effect after the conviction of councilor Gore , who was arraigned before courts following the January 2019 shut down.
Currently, Councilor Gore is out of custody on bail after having filed an appeal to his conviction.
More details to follow…
Source - Byo24News