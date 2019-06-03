Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Indian Ambassador blasts MDC

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The country's political environment is "very polarised" owing to an intransigent and militant MDC party, which largely perceives its political rivals as mortal enemies, while the continued outpouring of negative press – especially from local media houses – is militating against foreign investments, a top diplomat has said.

Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Rungsung Masakui told The Sunday Mail in an interview that political parties are necessarily expected to forge a united front after the bitter contestation that comes with elections, which was unfortunately not the case in Zimbabwe after the July 30 plebiscite.

It is unconscionable, he added, that the MDC should continue regarding the Zanu-PF Government as illegitimate after last year's "open" and "commendable" electoral process.

"I find it (the political environment) very polarised. Political rivals are not enemies: if ruling party and opposition party consider themselves enemies, that is a clear sign of going in the wrong direction. In India we just had elections, the kind of words exchanged during debates were very intense, but once the elections are over, that's it. . .

"But here it is totally different. Yes, all political parties have the right to contest the results in a court of law, and this was done. There is a provision in the Constitution outlining how to address that dissatisfaction of the results and it was done. But after going to the Constitutional Court, the court made its ruling in the full view of a global audience following the proceedings. When the court makes its ruling, why can't they just respect that? It is unthinkable that after the court makes a final ruling, the opposition party continues to fight the legitimacy issue again and again, yet they have accepted to work in Parliament," said Ambassador Masakui.

He said notwithstanding inherent political differences, political parties had to come together "when it comes to fundamental issues of nation-building".

MDC's decision to shun the Government-led national dialogue in favour of engaging Western countries was also questioned.

Ambassador Masakui added: "The President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) is making efforts to create dialogue platforms with the opposition parties, it's a way forward. But it is difficult for the dialogue to succeed if the main opposition party is not part of it. The space is there for them to join in – the President even formally recog nised the office of the opposition party leader . . . that is what is happening world over . . . The ruling party here is making all efforts to move forward, but the opposition party does not want to negotiate – they are going out to the UK and the US and negotiating with them, I don't know how that is a way forward. I don't know how other people can come here and solve your problems."

The negative headlines that are consistently being churned out by the local media for both local and global audiences is creating a contrived perception that is not conducive for foreign direct investment, he said.

The Indian Ambassador indicated that private investors, Shadar Group of Hospitals, who are currently making efforts to operationalise Ekusileni Hospital in Bulawayo, were initially reluctant to sink funds into the venture, opting to contribute their skills and expertise only, but they have since made a commitment to invest after their own experiences on the ground.

Furthermore, Apollo Hospitals, a super specialty hospital in India, is reportedly scouting for opportunities to invest in Harare.

"The Shadar Group initially said they won't bring in any funding, but now they are ready to inject money into the project. This is about perception. The last three years, what I have been struggling with is a negative perception about Zimbabwe, which is created by external forces out of the country and even from within, if you see your media. The negative perceptions are generated on a daily basis, they (things being written in the media locally) are not staying here; they are spreading out of the country as well," explained Ambassador Masakui.

Indo-Zim relations date back to the pre-colonial area.

The world's sixth-largest economy is also supporting the country's endeavour to rejoin the Commonwealth.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

1 hr ago | 1793 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

1 hr ago | 970 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

1 hr ago | 647 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

1 hr ago | 412 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

1 hr ago | 510 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

1 hr ago | 564 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over US$262 000 debt storm

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

Chamisa goes after Khupe

4 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Biti warns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 3216 Views

Zanu-PF MP arranged Macheso, Mangethe 'union'

4 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Smugglers wreak havoc in Plumtree

4 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Dabengwa's story is one of dream betrayal

4 hrs ago | 687 Views

Chaos in Beitbridge after system collapse

4 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Zimbabwe rakes in US$1bn from minerals in Q1

4 hrs ago | 640 Views

Crackdown a crude violation of rights

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Crackdown alarms Zimbabwean activists

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Army, police operations above board

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Tempers flare over proposed security law

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zanu-PF bronco smuggler arrested

4 hrs ago | 355 Views

Coltart raises red flag over education crisis

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chief Ndiweni pushes for Dabengwa honour

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe treason trials raise fears of relapse to Mugabe years

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Reflections on the life of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa: highs and lows

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

MDC will never split again, says Hwende

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Toyota working towards driving Zimbabwe Motor industry

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Biti discuss 'Zimbabwe legitimacy crisis' with UK - crisis, what crisis

5 hrs ago | 976 Views

Man jailed for raping stepdaughter

5 hrs ago | 473 Views

Warriors hold Super Eagles

6 hrs ago | 712 Views

Bosso eager to sign Bulawayo Chiefs youngster

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Woman battles for life in fight over pot scrapping sand

6 hrs ago | 556 Views

Mnangagwa's name used to extort $12,000

6 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Pastor dies after botched Prophet Magaya investments

6 hrs ago | 1004 Views

31 year old selected Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate

6 hrs ago | 844 Views

Madinda cry foul as Yadah triumph

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mthuli Ncube releases $5million to keep Zimbabwe lights on

6 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Veteran Freedom Fighter who escaped the Rhodesian hangman's noose

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Manchester Utd Zimbabwe Supporters Chapter gets official recognition

6 hrs ago | 407 Views

Gwanda prophet jailed

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Names and naming: Naming as a form of documentation

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Bulawayo councillors divided over mayor

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa books to be published

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Gas prices go up

6 hrs ago | 326 Views

Form 3 pupil jailed for armed robbery

6 hrs ago | 273 Views

'Political rivalry shouldn't translate into animosity'

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

Comeuppance for Gucci comrades

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Churches pay homage to Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

JUST IN: Chamisa's MDC wins Kadoma by-election

17 hrs ago | 7782 Views

WATCH: Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo storms Berea Park

17 hrs ago | 4185 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days