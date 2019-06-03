Churches pay homage to Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Representatives of all sects of apostolic church organisations under the banner of the Zimbabwe Inter-denominational Council of Churches (ZICC) met President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House on Wednesday and thanked him for the work done by the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in mitigating the impact of Cyclone Idai in the affected areas.ZICC as an umbrella body of all indigenous apostolic church bodies.Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba told The Sunday Mail that the churches, who also thanked the Head of State and Government for his leadership, "registered their displeasure with countries sanctioning Zimbabwe"."These churches came specifically for three things: Firstly, to thank the President for the work done by the First Lady in mitigating the impact of Cyclone Idai and pledging to work very closely with her to provide more food and non-food items," he said."Secondly, they thanked the President for the leadership, as well as to encourage him to open lines of communication between him and the office of the ZICC; that also included the invitation for the President to attend their major church gatherings so that he can interact with them and appreciate the challenges they face."The churches also reportedly shared their prophesies and visions - that sanctions "are close to be lifted" - with the President.President Mnangagwa in turn consoled the apostolic church for the 11 members that perished in an accident near their shrine in April this year.He also promised to open up lines of communication between his office and the ZICC, including attending their major church gatherings.Further, the President thanked them for their prophesies and for praying for the nation. ZICC is presently compiling a document that will form the basis for a structured communication platform between the churches and the State.