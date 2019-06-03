Form 3 pupil jailed for armed robbery

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
THE Form Three pupil from Sizane High School in Bulawayo who was recently arrested for armed robbery has been sentenced to five years in jail.

However, he was lucky to be spared jail on condition that he will serve the term if he commits a similar offence within the next five years. The boy (15) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Utahwashe facing charges of armed robbery.

He was represented by Mr Tinashe Runganga from Tanaka Law Chambers.

Prosecutor, Mr Jethro Mada told the court that on 23 December 2018 at about 1pm, the juvenile took advantage of his mother's absence and opened a gun cabinet where he took a 6.35 FN Browning pistol serial number 220655 belonging to the mother.

He teamed up with his accomplice who is still at large and hatched a plan to go around town robbing people.

Mr Mada said the two spent the night at the Large City Hall and on 24 December 2018 at around 5am, the pair proceeded to Bradfield Shopping Centre where they approached Mr Leroy Macdonald Jonathan who intended to board lifts into town.

The duo pretended to be people looking for transport as well, and they asked for time from Mr Jonathan.

The court also heard that before Mr Jonathan could respond the other boy produced a firearm, then demanded Mr Jonathan's cellphone and money.

Mr Jonathan reached his back pocket and took out $35 in bond notes. During the process a taxi emerged prompting the missing juvenile to snatch the money from Mr Jonathan and the pair ran away.

The court heard that Mr Jonathan sought assistance from the taxi driver who teamed up with his passengers and they gave chase.

The 15-year-old boy was caught but nothing was recovered since the loot had gone with the other boy. He was handed over to the police leading to his arrest.

Source - sundaynews

