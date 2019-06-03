Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Madinda cry foul as Yadah triumph

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Yadah  1 - 0  Highlanders
HIGHLANDERS coach Madinda Ndlovu felt they were their own worst enemies as they came out of Rufaro empty-handed despite dominating their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie against Yadah yesterday.

Tafadzwa Makahlera's 40th minute from outside the box found its mark and it made the difference handing the struggling hosts a win.

Yadah took their tally to 12 points while Highlanders remain a point behind. The Bulawayo giants had won their previous two matches, following an eight-game winless streak.

Yesterday, Bosso were good in all departments and created a number of fine opportunities but they lacked the final touch. At the end of the game Ndlovu reckoned his Bosso had literally scored an own goal.



"In today's game, we lost to ourselves. We dominated play but not dominating the game tactically. Tactically we were not sound. Tough luck to us, but we made very good tactical changes. We were looking for a goal and we have to try our best to get that equaliser.

"We have numerous chances probably more than we have created before. But if luck is not on your side, it is not on your side. I don't blame the players they did extremely good, it's a game we count as not our day and we move forward,'' said Ndlovu.

Both teams had their moments.

Yadah should have taken the lead in the 38th minute into the game after being awarded a penalty after a handball in the box. Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda then brilliantly saved the spot kick, only to concede two minutes later from open play.

Bosso winger Ray Lunga was impressive keeping Yadah defenders on their toes only to be let down by Prince Dube who was failing to bury the chances. Lunga did justice to the game, he was supplying good crosses.

Referee Artwell Marire also came in for some stick for some of his decisions with Ndlovu insisting he should have awarded them a penalty when his assistant signalled for it while he ruled a Bosso effort for a corner.

"The referee did not play his part right throughout the game. He was not really up to the standards. As coaches we also do the laws of the game, when the second referee goes to the goal line from a free-kick in the box it automatically means it's a penalty.

"But why the referee goes on to ignore that, is only left for him to explain. But we take it that we are human beings, we all make mistakes,'' Ndlovu said.

Yadah coach Genesis Magombe was pleased with the win after having gone for four games without a win. He hailed Highlanders saying they were the better team of the day.

"The game was actually one of the difficult games for us. We were playing a team that was good in all departments. Our opponents were organised and I am happy we managed to capitalise on of the chances we got.  I am happy we managed to walk out of the match with a positive result," said Magombe.

Magombe said the win will act as a morale booster for his team going forward.

Teams:

Yadah: I. Issah, W. Kalongonda, M. Musiyakuvi, A. Makopa, C. Mutero, E. Karembo, W. Kamudyariwa, J. Sibanda (M. Chiwara 66th min), R. Matema, T. Makahlera (N. Mhlanga 83rd min), M.Maleka (I. Sadiki 66th min).

Highlanders: A Sibanda, B. Banda (T. Makanda 58th min), C. Kapupurika (B. Sibanda 80th min), R. Lunga (M. Sibanda 80th min), N. Masuku, A. Mbeba, T. Ndlovu, P. Muduhwa, M. Ndlovu, P. Dube and D. Mhindirira.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

59 mins ago | 1182 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

59 mins ago | 645 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

1 hr ago | 458 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

1 hr ago | 398 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

1 hr ago | 426 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over US$262 000 debt storm

1 hr ago | 357 Views

Chamisa goes after Khupe

4 hrs ago | 2219 Views

Biti warns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 3066 Views

Zanu-PF MP arranged Macheso, Mangethe 'union'

4 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Smugglers wreak havoc in Plumtree

4 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Dabengwa's story is one of dream betrayal

4 hrs ago | 668 Views

Chaos in Beitbridge after system collapse

4 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Zimbabwe rakes in US$1bn from minerals in Q1

4 hrs ago | 614 Views

Crackdown a crude violation of rights

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Crackdown alarms Zimbabwean activists

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Army, police operations above board

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Tempers flare over proposed security law

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF bronco smuggler arrested

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

Coltart raises red flag over education crisis

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chief Ndiweni pushes for Dabengwa honour

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwe treason trials raise fears of relapse to Mugabe years

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Reflections on the life of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa: highs and lows

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

MDC will never split again, says Hwende

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Toyota working towards driving Zimbabwe Motor industry

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Biti discuss 'Zimbabwe legitimacy crisis' with UK - crisis, what crisis

5 hrs ago | 940 Views

Man jailed for raping stepdaughter

5 hrs ago | 464 Views

Warriors hold Super Eagles

5 hrs ago | 704 Views

Bosso eager to sign Bulawayo Chiefs youngster

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Woman battles for life in fight over pot scrapping sand

5 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mnangagwa's name used to extort $12,000

5 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Pastor dies after botched Prophet Magaya investments

5 hrs ago | 988 Views

31 year old selected Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate

5 hrs ago | 813 Views

Mthuli Ncube releases $5million to keep Zimbabwe lights on

5 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Veteran Freedom Fighter who escaped the Rhodesian hangman's noose

5 hrs ago | 463 Views

Manchester Utd Zimbabwe Supporters Chapter gets official recognition

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

Gwanda prophet jailed

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Names and naming: Naming as a form of documentation

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bulawayo councillors divided over mayor

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa books to be published

6 hrs ago | 327 Views

Gas prices go up

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Form 3 pupil jailed for armed robbery

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Political rivalry shouldn't translate into animosity'

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Comeuppance for Gucci comrades

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Churches pay homage to Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Indian Ambassador blasts MDC

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

JUST IN: Chamisa's MDC wins Kadoma by-election

16 hrs ago | 7718 Views

WATCH: Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo storms Berea Park

17 hrs ago | 4167 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days