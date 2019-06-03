Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's name used to extort $12,000

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A Zanu-PF youth member in Bulawayo, who allegedly used President Mnangagwa's name to extort a woman of  US$12 000 was yesterday arrested during a dawn raid at his place of residence in the Central Business District.

Blessed Mushando (27) was arrested, in a joint operation by members of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) from Harare and Bulawayo.

Mushando, who was once arrested on similar charges in 2017, is accused of duping a woman of USD$12 000, after he allegedly told her that he was linked to President Mnangagwa and could liaise with his office to secure her mining interests. Mushando briefly appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Miss Nomasiko Ndlovu facing charges of fraud and was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail hearing.

According to court records Mushando, on 24 March this year reportedly drove a Zanu-PF branded vehicle to Shangani, where he met the complainant, Ms Priscilla Ncube at Tobo mining syndicate. It was stated that he misrepresented himself, telling Ms Ncube that she should pay
US$12 000 to President Mnangagwa for her to secure the mine.

It was then noted that on the same day Mushando extorted Ms Ncube of USD$2 000, after telling her that he had the capacity to assist her in securing the mine. He reportedly told her that the mine had been targeted by the President's Office in turning around the economy, as it was rich in gold. Mushando was allegedly given the money by one Dumisani Ndlovu on behalf of Ms Ncube.

On 26 March Mushando reportedly contacted Ms Ncube, while he was in Harare telling her that she needed to pay the balance to conclude the deal. Ms Ncube is said to have paid the US$10 000 with the hope that the mine would indeed be secured.

Ms Ncube, sometime last week, after realising that she had been duped, as the mine had been taken by someone else, made a police report, which led to Mushando's arrest yesterday.

It was reported that in 2017 Mushando and an accomplice Tichaona Chikwava allegedly approached Mr Robert Noel Peter Gugo, who was the operations manager at Tribal Logistics Company with a fake letter bearing a Zanu-PF logo and allegedly written by the party's provincial treasurer, Simon Khabo, requesting for $1 000 to cover funeral expenses for a former chairperson in the party. The duo allegedly even produced a Medical Certificate of Cause of Death referring to the deceased as Mpofu.

Mr Gugo became suspicious and carried out investigations leading to him discovering that the request was not genuine. He alerted the police at Donnington who rushed to the scene and found the two receiving money.

Mushando was asked to present himself at Donnington Police Station since he was driving his own car but allegedly disappeared along the way. Follow-ups were made leading to his arrest.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

59 mins ago | 1182 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

59 mins ago | 646 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

1 hr ago | 458 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

1 hr ago | 398 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

1 hr ago | 427 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over US$262 000 debt storm

1 hr ago | 357 Views

Chamisa goes after Khupe

4 hrs ago | 2220 Views

Biti warns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 3066 Views

Zanu-PF MP arranged Macheso, Mangethe 'union'

4 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Smugglers wreak havoc in Plumtree

4 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Dabengwa's story is one of dream betrayal

4 hrs ago | 668 Views

Chaos in Beitbridge after system collapse

4 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Zimbabwe rakes in US$1bn from minerals in Q1

4 hrs ago | 614 Views

Crackdown a crude violation of rights

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Crackdown alarms Zimbabwean activists

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Army, police operations above board

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Tempers flare over proposed security law

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF bronco smuggler arrested

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

Coltart raises red flag over education crisis

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chief Ndiweni pushes for Dabengwa honour

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwe treason trials raise fears of relapse to Mugabe years

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Reflections on the life of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa: highs and lows

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

MDC will never split again, says Hwende

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Toyota working towards driving Zimbabwe Motor industry

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Biti discuss 'Zimbabwe legitimacy crisis' with UK - crisis, what crisis

5 hrs ago | 940 Views

Man jailed for raping stepdaughter

5 hrs ago | 464 Views

Warriors hold Super Eagles

5 hrs ago | 704 Views

Bosso eager to sign Bulawayo Chiefs youngster

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Woman battles for life in fight over pot scrapping sand

5 hrs ago | 545 Views

Pastor dies after botched Prophet Magaya investments

5 hrs ago | 988 Views

31 year old selected Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate

5 hrs ago | 814 Views

Madinda cry foul as Yadah triumph

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mthuli Ncube releases $5million to keep Zimbabwe lights on

5 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Veteran Freedom Fighter who escaped the Rhodesian hangman's noose

5 hrs ago | 463 Views

Manchester Utd Zimbabwe Supporters Chapter gets official recognition

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

Gwanda prophet jailed

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Names and naming: Naming as a form of documentation

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bulawayo councillors divided over mayor

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa books to be published

6 hrs ago | 327 Views

Gas prices go up

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Form 3 pupil jailed for armed robbery

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Political rivalry shouldn't translate into animosity'

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Comeuppance for Gucci comrades

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Churches pay homage to Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Indian Ambassador blasts MDC

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

JUST IN: Chamisa's MDC wins Kadoma by-election

16 hrs ago | 7718 Views

WATCH: Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo storms Berea Park

17 hrs ago | 4167 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days