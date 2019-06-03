Woman battles for life in fight over pot scrapping sand

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 34-year-old woman from Woodville in Bulawayo has appeared in court facing charges of attempted murder after she allegedly struck another tenant with a machete on the abdomen following a misunderstanding.Nomalanga Ndebele, residing at Natalie Road in the suburb, last week appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwanazi facing charges of contravening section 189 as read with section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.Ndebele was not asked to plead to the offence and was remanded in custody for a trial date to be set. Presenting the State's case, prosecuting Mr Mufaro Mageza told the court that on 31 May the accused person and the complainant had a misunderstanding over sand they use for scrapping pots."On 31 May 2019 and at around 1500 hours a misunderstanding arose between the accused person and the complainant over sand they use for cleaning pots. They both exchanged words outside the house," he said.The court heard that the accused person then took out a machete and struck the complainant on the left side of the abdomen intending to cause body harm. The complainant, however, managed to flee from the accused. The complainant reported the case to the police and was referred to the hospital where she was medically examined.