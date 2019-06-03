Bosso eager to sign Bulawayo Chiefs youngster

News / National

by Staff reporter

WITH two of their defenders out injured, Highlanders are looking to reinforce their rearguard with the signing of Brandon Mpofu from Bulawayo Chiefs.The mid-season transfer window is opening at the beginning of July and Bosso are said to have approached Mpofu's handlers to strike a deal for the youngster who is said to have also attracted interest from Caps United.A source familiar with the negotiations said Bosso were making frantic efforts to sign Mpofu who is comfortable in any defensive position."They (Highlanders) want to sign Brandon Mpofu, they desperately need him, Caps United are also asking about him. Negotiations are still going on,'' the source said.Highlanders have a crisis with their defence since MacClive Phiri and Bukhosi Ncube were sidelined by injury for lengthy periods. Phiri underwent surgery on a fractured right arm while Ncube needs an operation. The absence of Phiri and Ncube has seen Andrew Mbeba, who usually plays as a centre back being deployed on the right side of the Bosso rearguard.The 18-year-old Mpofu, who turned out for Indlovu Iyanyathela in the Zifa Southern Region Division One last year has featured in most of Bulawayo Chiefs' Castle Lager Premier Soccer League this season.He was one of the young players given an opportunity this season together with Matripples Muleya, Ashley Ndiweni, Meluleki Nkomo and Tafadzwa Dhliwayo.