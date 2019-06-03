Man jailed for raping stepdaughter

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 41-YEAR-OLD Bindura rapist was slapped with a 36 year jail term for raping his 10-year-old step daughter by a Bindura magistrate yesterday.The man from Mupandawana village under chief Musana who cannot be named for ethical reasons pleaded guilty to 3 counts of rape and will spend 31 years behind bars after magistrate Amos Mubobo suspended 5 years on condition of good behaviour.Prosecuting Gosi Mudambu told the court that at a time not known to prosecution the convict who was left in custody of the child on three different occasions at night when the mother had gone to collect her antiretroviral drugs (ARV) tablets.On the first count the convict caressed the minor and told her that he wanted to have a baby with her before forcing her to bent down touching the ground in a dog style, she complied and he raped her.The complainant informed the mother of the rape and she assaulted her accusing her of fabricating a case against her husband.The convict against entered the complainant's blankets around 9pm when the mother had gone for medication and he undressed her before raping her once without protection.On count three the stepfather was left with her stepdaughter while the mother went to collect her medication, he removed his clothes around 10pm got into the complainant's blankets and raped her once.The matter came to light when the complainant told her mother's sister who accompanied her to the police station leading to the convict's arrest.