Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Toyota working towards driving Zimbabwe Motor industry

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
TOYOTA Zimbabwe is working on expanding its business in the country in anticipation of a boom in the motor industry buoyed by the Government's efforts to revive the country's economy.

In an interview with Sunday News Business last Thursday on the sidelines of the start of the Hino Road Show 2019 in Bulawayo, Toyota-Hino Zimbabwe national sales and marketing manager Mr Carl Varga said the company was investing a lot towards spreading its network across the country as well as in infrastructural development and skills development as part of its business growth aimed at grabbing a substantial niche market locally.

"In general we are investing in the future, we do think there is a very good, bright future in Zimbabwe on both the Toyota and the Hino side and to be ready for the boom, which we think is coming that's why we are investing . . . we are spending money on premises and training (personal) and we are pretty sure in generality we have a very good product and the market will come through," he said.

Last year the company launched new premises, housing showrooms, parts distribution centres, workshops and administration offices in Harare and Bulawayo.

"We are looking to expand through the dealership network so that we can start looking at the other smaller towns around Zimbabwe, for now we have been concentrating on Harare and Bulawayo but we will start looking at expanding through our dealer network to cover the whole of Zimbabwe," he said.

The Hino 50-day promotional road show, which is being staged under the banner "Cross Country Tour-2019-With Africa for Africa"  began in Zimbabwe and will cover Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique.

It was initiated by Africa Mobility Solutions (AMS) as part of its efforts to grow brand recognition and awareness in Africa.

Hino is the largest truck and bus manufacturer in Japan. Mr Varga said the country's motor industry was depressed owing to low economic activities by its enabling sectors notably the agriculture, mining and tourism industries.

"The motor industry depends largely on the economy. The motor industry doesn't earn money for the country, it plays a support role, so the industries that make money for the country are your mining, tourism, agriculture, these are the ones that actually benefit the country on their own . . . at the moment it is a little bit suppressed because those key functions are having their own problems," he said.

Mr Varga said the company's truck market share rose despite depressed sales on the local market last year.

"We sold 30 units last year and we are looking to do more. We are looking to do 50 units this year and from there we will increase the product and of course that depends much on the economy because the economy needs to boom in order for us to sell. The actual market for new trucks shrunk and we went up that's why our market share increased because we sold more trucks than we did the previous year," he said.

Toyota Zimbabwe took over the Hino franchise seven years ago after the initial distributor proved to be inactive.

Last year, the company's truck products comprised of the Hino 300 and 500 series.

It has recently got the green light to sell and service the latest Hino truck, the 700 series.

"We have only recently, in the last six months got a vote of confidence from Hino to sell the 700 series . . . we have been given permission because of our advanced efforts we have put into servicing and after sales . . . ," said Mr Varga.

He said the introduction of the 700 series would enable the company to tap into the cargo cross border market.

"Up until now the units that we have sold are for use within Zimbabwe for distributing goods within Zimbabwe. Obviously there is a massive market for trans-border or cross-border, which we haven't been able to tap into, without the 700 series. So we are hoping to get into that within the coming months," said Mr Varga.

He said the company was anticipating improved sales of its other range of trucks due to its ability to withstand extreme conditions.

"We have got a lot of vehicles going into things like bakeries and we have cases of our trucks that have worked basically 18 to 19 hours a day. We also have cases in Harare where some of our 300 series have done 100 000 kilometres within nine months and the fact that they are able to operate under such extreme conditions without breakdowns has really gone a long way in getting the reputation of Hino up and running in Harare in particular and Bulawayo is also good for us . . . ," said Mr Varga.

Toyota Zimbabwe and its dealer network jointly employ more than 700 people.

AMS regional after sales manager Mr Kevin Reddy said the new range of Hino trucks were highly automated and low on fuel consumption.

"We introduced the new range of trucks in Sub Saharan Africa so we have three models now. We did away with the old generation Hinos, now we have a new generation which is computerised. The idea for that is to reduce fuel consumption . . . ," said Mr Varga.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

38 mins ago | 505 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

38 mins ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

47 mins ago | 242 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

49 mins ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

51 mins ago | 241 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

51 mins ago | 225 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

53 mins ago | 116 Views

Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over US$262 000 debt storm

53 mins ago | 197 Views

Chamisa goes after Khupe

4 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Biti warns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2850 Views

Zanu-PF MP arranged Macheso, Mangethe 'union'

4 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Smugglers wreak havoc in Plumtree

4 hrs ago | 963 Views

Dabengwa's story is one of dream betrayal

4 hrs ago | 651 Views

Chaos in Beitbridge after system collapse

4 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Zimbabwe rakes in US$1bn from minerals in Q1

4 hrs ago | 581 Views

Crackdown a crude violation of rights

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Crackdown alarms Zimbabwean activists

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Army, police operations above board

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Tempers flare over proposed security law

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zanu-PF bronco smuggler arrested

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Coltart raises red flag over education crisis

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Chief Ndiweni pushes for Dabengwa honour

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe treason trials raise fears of relapse to Mugabe years

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Reflections on the life of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa: highs and lows

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

MDC will never split again, says Hwende

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Biti discuss 'Zimbabwe legitimacy crisis' with UK - crisis, what crisis

4 hrs ago | 917 Views

Man jailed for raping stepdaughter

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Warriors hold Super Eagles

5 hrs ago | 693 Views

Bosso eager to sign Bulawayo Chiefs youngster

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Woman battles for life in fight over pot scrapping sand

5 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mnangagwa's name used to extort $12,000

5 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Pastor dies after botched Prophet Magaya investments

5 hrs ago | 971 Views

31 year old selected Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate

5 hrs ago | 782 Views

Madinda cry foul as Yadah triumph

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mthuli Ncube releases $5million to keep Zimbabwe lights on

5 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Veteran Freedom Fighter who escaped the Rhodesian hangman's noose

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Manchester Utd Zimbabwe Supporters Chapter gets official recognition

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

Gwanda prophet jailed

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Names and naming: Naming as a form of documentation

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bulawayo councillors divided over mayor

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa books to be published

5 hrs ago | 288 Views

Gas prices go up

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Form 3 pupil jailed for armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

'Political rivalry shouldn't translate into animosity'

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Comeuppance for Gucci comrades

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Churches pay homage to Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Indian Ambassador blasts MDC

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

JUST IN: Chamisa's MDC wins Kadoma by-election

16 hrs ago | 7645 Views

WATCH: Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo storms Berea Park

17 hrs ago | 4142 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days