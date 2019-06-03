Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chief Ndiweni pushes for Dabengwa honour

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
OUTSPOKEN Matabeleland North traditional leader Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has said local traditional leaders are working on rewarding the late national hero Dumiso Dabengwa's clan with a chieftainship.

Ndiweni said traditional Ndebele culture allowed traditional leaders to push for a Dabengwa clan chieftainship title in honour of the late national hero, who was buried in Ntabazinduna last week.

Ndiweni first made the revelations last week.

On Friday, he told Standardpeople that Matabeleland chiefs would - using traditional norms and customs - push for the Dabengwa chieftaincy through South
Africa-based Ndebele King Bulelani Khumalo.

Lobengula was the last Ndebele King after the British Pioneer Column led by Cecil John Rhodes destroyed the Ndebele Kingdom in 1893.

"The process is very simple, as chiefs, traditionally we were elevated by a reigning monarch," he said.

"We will send our recommendation to the Ndebele King Bulelani Khumalo.

"Traditionally, there is no chief that has never commandeered a regiment, and likewise Dabegwa commanded the troops and it is a befitting honour for his clan
to be granted a chieftaincy."

Ndiweni said Matabeleland chiefs would be sending all the necessary documentation to the Ndebele King, formally requesting Dabengwa's clan to be conferred with
the chieftainship status.

"In the same light, we will send the documentation to Ingwenyama (king) to elevate the clan of Dumiso Dabengwa amongst amakhosi," he said.

"To join the rank and file of other chiefs, we will seek out a place here in Ntabazinduna where his clan can join the ranks of the traditional leaders."

The government last year barred Khumalo's coronation as Ndebele King, arguing the ceremony was illegal since the constitution did not recognise a monarch.

Khumalo, who attended Dabengwa's burial on June 4, was given befitting honour and respect by Matabeleland chiefs.

Ndiweni said since time immemorial, chiefs have been selected by monarchs.

"When you ask yourself how does a chief become a chief? There is no old chieftaincy that comes from the political arena. Every chief here comes from Lobengula
and Mzilikazi," he said.

"Our jurisdiction was defined by his majesty Mzilikazi and what were the credentials for that?

"The individual must have excelled in battle; the individual must have been a leader, of which Dabengwa was.

"The individual must be upstanding and a right person. All these factors were taken to the monarch to say we think this individual can be a chief," said
Ndiweni, adding that after the monarch's consent, the traditional leaders would then seek the consent of the Chiefs' Council and other relevant government
organs.

Dabengwa died in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 23 en-route to Zimbabwe after undergoing month-long treatment in India.

He was declared a national hero and was buried at his family graveyard in Ntabazinduna.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

56 mins ago | 1090 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

56 mins ago | 591 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

1 hr ago | 426 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

1 hr ago | 258 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

1 hr ago | 373 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

1 hr ago | 393 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over US$262 000 debt storm

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Chamisa goes after Khupe

4 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Biti warns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 3038 Views

Zanu-PF MP arranged Macheso, Mangethe 'union'

4 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Smugglers wreak havoc in Plumtree

4 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Dabengwa's story is one of dream betrayal

4 hrs ago | 666 Views

Chaos in Beitbridge after system collapse

4 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Zimbabwe rakes in US$1bn from minerals in Q1

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Crackdown a crude violation of rights

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Crackdown alarms Zimbabwean activists

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Army, police operations above board

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Tempers flare over proposed security law

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF bronco smuggler arrested

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Coltart raises red flag over education crisis

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe treason trials raise fears of relapse to Mugabe years

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Reflections on the life of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa: highs and lows

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

MDC will never split again, says Hwende

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Toyota working towards driving Zimbabwe Motor industry

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Biti discuss 'Zimbabwe legitimacy crisis' with UK - crisis, what crisis

5 hrs ago | 939 Views

Man jailed for raping stepdaughter

5 hrs ago | 462 Views

Warriors hold Super Eagles

5 hrs ago | 703 Views

Bosso eager to sign Bulawayo Chiefs youngster

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Woman battles for life in fight over pot scrapping sand

5 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mnangagwa's name used to extort $12,000

5 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Pastor dies after botched Prophet Magaya investments

5 hrs ago | 987 Views

31 year old selected Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate

5 hrs ago | 812 Views

Madinda cry foul as Yadah triumph

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mthuli Ncube releases $5million to keep Zimbabwe lights on

5 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Veteran Freedom Fighter who escaped the Rhodesian hangman's noose

5 hrs ago | 458 Views

Manchester Utd Zimbabwe Supporters Chapter gets official recognition

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Gwanda prophet jailed

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Names and naming: Naming as a form of documentation

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bulawayo councillors divided over mayor

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa books to be published

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

Gas prices go up

6 hrs ago | 312 Views

Form 3 pupil jailed for armed robbery

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

'Political rivalry shouldn't translate into animosity'

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Comeuppance for Gucci comrades

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Churches pay homage to Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Indian Ambassador blasts MDC

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

JUST IN: Chamisa's MDC wins Kadoma by-election

16 hrs ago | 7706 Views

WATCH: Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo storms Berea Park

17 hrs ago | 4166 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days