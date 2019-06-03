Zanu-PF bronco smuggler arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

A losing Zanu-PF Harare council candidate is in trouble after he was caught with 400 bottles of broncleer cough syrup stashed in a vehicle he was driving.Tawanda Denford Bondamakara (36), who last year lost the ward 2 elections, together with his friend Susan Maneka (29) were arrested at Nyamapanda border post last Tuesday after their vehicle, a Volvo (registration number AEW 5641) was found with the medicine, which is abused by drug users.The duo appeared before Mutoko magistrate Tawanda Mtetwa, who granted them $100 bail each.Prosecutors said police were on June 4 tipped off that Bondamakara was driving a vehicle carrying broncleer (popularly known as Bronco) from Malawi to Zimbabwedestined for Harare.The two were caught by a dog handler at the border.