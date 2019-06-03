Latest News Editor's Choice


Chaos in Beitbridge after system collapse

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
SCORES of travellers between South Africa and Zimbabwe were stranded at Beitbridge yesterday when a systems failure hit the South African immigration office affecting biometric processing of arrivals and departures.

The system collapsed around 4am when scores of shoppers from Zimbabwe to that country had reported to the immigration office for clearance into that country.

Those travelling into Zimbabwe, among them hearses carrying bodies of Zimbabweans who died in South Africa, were caught up.

Beitbridge regional immigration manager Nqobile Ncube confirmed the development, saying a backlog had been created but both offices had since rectified the problem.

