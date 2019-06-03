Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dabengwa's story is one of dream betrayal

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The passing of Dumiso Dabengwa comes as a reminder to all of us that our dreams of a peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe were betrayed from the beginning.

The fact that we were all conned by the greatest artist on earth, Robert Mugabe, for the last 40 years, speaks more to our gullibility as a race than to his craftiness.

Dabengwa and I belonged to the Zimbabwe African People's Union (Zapu). From its inauguration in 1963, our leadership under Joshua Nkomo was never disputed.

I met Dabengwa at the Commonwealth Conference in Jamaica in 1963.

Though I was the smallest of the saints, I held an enviable position as representative of Zapu in that far-flung island.

I was instructed by Edward Ndlovu in Lusaka to scout out sympathisers for the Patriotic Front.

Zanu had no representative in Jamaica.

It was a great honour for me when Dabengwa visited my house.

I remember that I raised two issues. We assumed, as indeed the Frontline states leadership assumed, that Joshua Nkomo was the senior leader of the Patriotic
Front and that  Mugabe would fall in line.

While Nkomo treated me with kindness and respect, making me feel that my small contribution to Zapu (and the sacrifice - my position was without pay) was worthwhile, Mugabe refused to see me, pretending to be engaged in some studious toil.

I also raised the issue of ethnic rivalries. Dabengwa, who had trained in the Soviet Union, was ahead of his time. People are what they identify with. For instance, Kalangas identify with the Ndebele.

This idea was 50 years ahead of time. People can have more than two identities, one local and another national.

I also visited with Ndabaningi Sithole, who, having been thrown out of Zanu, had no hotel arrangements. So he stayed at my house.

But more to the point, even as we conversed in my house in Jamaica, and even as Sithole had warned us, that Mugabe was a bureaucrat, Mugabe was already putting in place mechanisms to undermine that unity.

My highest honour came when I carried Nkomo's bag as he went to see Jamaican Prime Minister Michael Manley.

Nkomo was a master of human relations. He thanked Manley for giving me a place in exile, but hoped that exile would soon end.

As for Dabengwa, he returned to Lusaka to carry out the liberation struggle.

But we were shocked when just two weeks before the elections of 1979, Mugabe separated Zanu from the Patriotic Front.

We felt betrayed and shocked.

The dream, which I had shared with Dabengwa in Jamaica, that tribal fissures were a thing of the past, had been betrayed.

We in Zapu were true nationalists, as Dabengwa had explained to me.

Zimbabweans were free to adopt different identities, while the supra organisation, Zimbabwe, was representative of all nationalities.

We know for certain that there was opposition within Zanu to this direction.

General Josiah Tongogara, Dabengwa and Solomon Mujuru were in general agreement.

Mujuru was younger, 28, and was conned to abandon this path by promises of a high position.

Tongogara's life was forfeited on the eve of his return to Zimbabwe at Christmas 1979.

The government of national unity in 1980 was a charade. In October 1980, investigative reporters revealed that Mugabe had been in negotiations with the North
Koreans.

A purely tribal army, whose only aim was to crush the Ndebele and Zapu, was in the offing.

Zapu veterans had in good faith pooled their pensions and bought 22 farms for resettlement.

The success of these farms contradicted Mugabe's dream of a communist-style "long fields."

The false accusations against Dabengwa and Lookout Masuku and the murder of Nkomo's bodyguards and ransacking of his house brought mirth to Mugabe's followers.

I was on a Shu Shine bus No 84 in September 1983 to see old friends in Bulawayo when we were stopped somewhere west of Zvishavane and all passengers with
Ndebele names asked to leave the bus.

To this day I have nightmares as to what happened to them.
When I witnessed a night camp fire at Esigodini and inhuman cries coming from the orange grove where beatings were going on, I quietly arranged to return to
the US.

I too felt betrayed.

Little did our brother sinners in Zanu realise that by cutting off Bulawayo and Hwange, the employer of 15 000 railway men, and the producer of thermal power,
they were oblivious to the destruction of commerce, of which Bulawayo was the centre.

The greatest betrayal, which was self-inflicted, was the surrender of Zapu and its disbandment.

Dabengwa and many others were opposed to the disbandment of the party.

I was on Dabengwa's side, but was only a carrier of Nkomo's bag. I had no influence.

That, as was the inclusion of the Movement for Democratic Change in 2009, strengthened Mugabe's rapacious policies.

The great betrayal came in 2007. Dabengwa had agreed with Solomon Mujuru to support Simba Makoni.

Both these stalwarts had a genuine fear of the MDC as a surrogate colonial project.

Mujuru, according to my research, was called and his "alleged" corrupt activities read to him.

While Mujuru failed in the hour of most need, his activities outside the party led to his murder.

While Mugabe's rapacious activities drove 3,5 million economic refugees into exile, it created a class of Zanu stalwarts who benefitted from what Professor
Steven Hank has called a "criminal state enterprise".

This "casa nostra" (criminal family) was capable of defending itself against intruders.

In my last conversation with Dabengwa, he pointed out to me that the manpower drain in Matabeleland to South Africa was a powder keg waiting to explode.

Mujuru and Dabengwa had foreseen this negative development accelerating, especially with the rise of Grace Mugabe, an ignoramus, to a position of influence.

Jonathan Moyo has pointed out that Mugabe was apprised of this growing resentment and the possibility of a coup.

The murder of Mujuru was messy.

My research shows that poison was attempted on Mai Shuvai Mahoffa (a friend of mine), but results were not neat.

To cut a long story short, the major players were identified and the "muti" was applied.

The most effective of this muti, is nicknamed the Litvinenko, after a Russian dissident, who turned blue.

Dabengwa lived among us, yet we did not appreciate his saintly qualities of perseverance in the face of wickedness all around him.

Peace be with my brother on his next journey.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

51 mins ago | 931 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

51 mins ago | 504 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

60 mins ago | 380 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

1 hr ago | 333 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

1 hr ago | 343 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over US$262 000 debt storm

1 hr ago | 295 Views

Chamisa goes after Khupe

4 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Biti warns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2995 Views

Zanu-PF MP arranged Macheso, Mangethe 'union'

4 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Smugglers wreak havoc in Plumtree

4 hrs ago | 998 Views

Chaos in Beitbridge after system collapse

4 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Zimbabwe rakes in US$1bn from minerals in Q1

4 hrs ago | 604 Views

Crackdown a crude violation of rights

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Crackdown alarms Zimbabwean activists

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Army, police operations above board

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Tempers flare over proposed security law

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zanu-PF bronco smuggler arrested

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Coltart raises red flag over education crisis

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Chief Ndiweni pushes for Dabengwa honour

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe treason trials raise fears of relapse to Mugabe years

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Reflections on the life of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa: highs and lows

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

MDC will never split again, says Hwende

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Toyota working towards driving Zimbabwe Motor industry

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Biti discuss 'Zimbabwe legitimacy crisis' with UK - crisis, what crisis

4 hrs ago | 931 Views

Man jailed for raping stepdaughter

5 hrs ago | 460 Views

Warriors hold Super Eagles

5 hrs ago | 698 Views

Bosso eager to sign Bulawayo Chiefs youngster

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Woman battles for life in fight over pot scrapping sand

5 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mnangagwa's name used to extort $12,000

5 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Pastor dies after botched Prophet Magaya investments

5 hrs ago | 984 Views

31 year old selected Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate

5 hrs ago | 806 Views

Madinda cry foul as Yadah triumph

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mthuli Ncube releases $5million to keep Zimbabwe lights on

5 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Veteran Freedom Fighter who escaped the Rhodesian hangman's noose

5 hrs ago | 453 Views

Manchester Utd Zimbabwe Supporters Chapter gets official recognition

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Gwanda prophet jailed

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Names and naming: Naming as a form of documentation

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bulawayo councillors divided over mayor

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa books to be published

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Gas prices go up

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

Form 3 pupil jailed for armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

'Political rivalry shouldn't translate into animosity'

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Comeuppance for Gucci comrades

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Churches pay homage to Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

Indian Ambassador blasts MDC

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

JUST IN: Chamisa's MDC wins Kadoma by-election

16 hrs ago | 7686 Views

WATCH: Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo storms Berea Park

17 hrs ago | 4162 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days