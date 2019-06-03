Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti warns Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC vice-president Tendai Biti has warned that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will eventually face street protests if he does not initiate dialogue with the opposition party.

Biti told MDC supporters in London after launching his book at an event at Chatham House last week that dialogue between Mnangagwa and the MDC was unavoidable for Zimbabwe to stop the economic crisis.

He said the MDC resolved at its recent congress that street protests were an alternative if Mnangagwa continued to snub their overtures for dialogue. Biti said the offer for dialogue would not be on the table forever.

"We need to drag Zanu-PF screaming and screeching on to the negotiating table because it is the only thing that will create a soft landing for Zimbabwe," he said.

"Zimbabweans have a right to demonstrate, petition and confront peacefully and constitutionally. Our congress resolutions were quite clear about this."

The government has over the past few months issued stern warnings that it would deal ruthlessly with protests.

In January, human rights groups said at least 17 people were killed by soldiers and several women were raped following violent protests that rocked the country.

Mnangagwa boasted that he had deployed the military to carry out the crackdown and vowed to do it again if protests turned violent in future.
Biti said the MDC did not want to see any bloodshed because Zimbabweans had suffered for too long.

"We are giving Mnangagwa time, we are giving him a warning, a notice (that) please let us talk because there will come a time when we will no longer be talking. We will be confronting (you) on the streets," he said.

"Zimbabwe has been losing blood since 1890. Some would argue and say the country has actually been losing blood since the Rozvi war in 1500. It is a country that has shed too much blood," he said.
Biti said the majority of Zimbabweans were surviving on less than 35 cents per day, describing Mnangagwa as a failure.

"Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed. About 79% of the population is living below the poverty datum line," he said.

"There is no electricity, water, there are no drugs in hospitals and you cannot get money from the bank."

Mnangagwa last Friday said Zimbabwe would introduce its own currency before the end of the year.

In February, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe removed an unrealistic peg for its electronic dollars and surrogate bond notes and merged them into a transitional currency called the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) dollar.

The unit, which started trading at 2,5 to the dollar on the official interbank market when it was introduced on February 22, was pegged at 5,9 on Friday, bringing its devaluation to 57,6% to date.

The currency has devalued by 49,4% on the black market during the same time.

Most businesses are now pegging their prices in US dollars and use black market rates to calculate RTGS dollar prices.

Prices of basic goods from sugar to maize-meal have spiked in the last month as the RTGS dollar has lost value.

Mnangagwa said price hikes were unjustified.
Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said in January that Zimbabwe, in the grip of a severe dollar crunch that has caused shortages of fuel and medicines, would have a new currency in the next 12 months.

Zimbabwe abandoned its own currency in 2009 after it was wrecked by hyperinflation and adopted the greenback and other currencies, such as sterling and the South African rand.

As physical dollar supplies started dwindling, the central bank introduced the bond note in 2016 at par to the dollar while the amount of electronic dollars increased, plunging the financial system into disarray.

Biti said the only way Zimbabwe could address the currency crisis was through re-dollarisation. The book launch was attended by co-author former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo and Greg Mills, the director of the Brenthurst Foundation.

The book is titled Democracy Works: Re-Wiring Politics to Africa's Advantage and it "reflects on political systems in Africa and considers how democracy can best be harnessed to address key challenges on the continent".

Additional reporting by Reuters.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

51 mins ago | 920 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

51 mins ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

60 mins ago | 377 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

1 hr ago | 331 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

1 hr ago | 339 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over US$262 000 debt storm

1 hr ago | 294 Views

Chamisa goes after Khupe

4 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Zanu-PF MP arranged Macheso, Mangethe 'union'

4 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Smugglers wreak havoc in Plumtree

4 hrs ago | 998 Views

Dabengwa's story is one of dream betrayal

4 hrs ago | 661 Views

Chaos in Beitbridge after system collapse

4 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Zimbabwe rakes in US$1bn from minerals in Q1

4 hrs ago | 604 Views

Crackdown a crude violation of rights

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Crackdown alarms Zimbabwean activists

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Army, police operations above board

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Tempers flare over proposed security law

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zanu-PF bronco smuggler arrested

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Coltart raises red flag over education crisis

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Chief Ndiweni pushes for Dabengwa honour

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe treason trials raise fears of relapse to Mugabe years

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Reflections on the life of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa: highs and lows

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

MDC will never split again, says Hwende

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Toyota working towards driving Zimbabwe Motor industry

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Biti discuss 'Zimbabwe legitimacy crisis' with UK - crisis, what crisis

4 hrs ago | 931 Views

Man jailed for raping stepdaughter

5 hrs ago | 460 Views

Warriors hold Super Eagles

5 hrs ago | 698 Views

Bosso eager to sign Bulawayo Chiefs youngster

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Woman battles for life in fight over pot scrapping sand

5 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mnangagwa's name used to extort $12,000

5 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Pastor dies after botched Prophet Magaya investments

5 hrs ago | 984 Views

31 year old selected Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate

5 hrs ago | 806 Views

Madinda cry foul as Yadah triumph

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mthuli Ncube releases $5million to keep Zimbabwe lights on

5 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Veteran Freedom Fighter who escaped the Rhodesian hangman's noose

5 hrs ago | 453 Views

Manchester Utd Zimbabwe Supporters Chapter gets official recognition

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Gwanda prophet jailed

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Names and naming: Naming as a form of documentation

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bulawayo councillors divided over mayor

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa books to be published

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

Gas prices go up

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

Form 3 pupil jailed for armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

'Political rivalry shouldn't translate into animosity'

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Comeuppance for Gucci comrades

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Churches pay homage to Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

Indian Ambassador blasts MDC

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

JUST IN: Chamisa's MDC wins Kadoma by-election

16 hrs ago | 7685 Views

WATCH: Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo storms Berea Park

17 hrs ago | 4160 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days