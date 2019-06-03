Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over US$262 000 debt storm

News / National

by newzimbabwe

A local banking institution has petitioned Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and the director of salary services bureau to garnish the salary of an Air Force officer, Arnold Pullen in a bid to recover US$262 000 debt.The Central Africa Building Society Bank (CABS) approached the High Court and applied for a garnish order and a monthly payment of US$1 000.Court heard the judgement debt arises from unauthorised overdrafts utilised by Pullen and remains outstanding and unsatisfied.Muchinguri-Kashiri was cited as the first respondent in the application while the director of the Salary Services Bureau and Pullen were cited as second and third respondents respectively."On the 2nd of April 2019, the applicant obtained an order against the 3rd respondent in the sum of US$262 208 together with interest thereon at the rate of 20% per annum and costs of suit on a legal practitioner and client scale."The judgement debt arises from unauthorised overdrafts utilised by the 3rd respondent which debt remains outstanding and unsatisfied."CABS wrote that it was aware that Pullen is a member of the Air force of Zimbabwe and is employed by the first respondent (Muchinguri)."The first respondent through the second respondent is obliged to pay a monthly salary to the judgement debtor as his employee and it is on that basis that the present application is made."The applicant is however unaware of the actual salary or wages earned by the 3rd respondent.""The applicant prays for an order compelling the first respondent to pay the sum of US$1 000 per month to it until the judgement is paid in full."I believe that payment of the sum of US$ per month to the applicant is reasonable and that the judgement debtor will have a sufficient balance of income remaining to maintain himself and those dependent upon him," wrote the bank in its founding affidavit.