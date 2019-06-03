Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Herentals 3 - 1  Caps United
Caps United fans camped at the team's exit point at the National Sports Stadium yesterday calling for the resignation of coach Lloyd Chitembwe after their team suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat at the hands of Herentals.

The Green Machine' title hopes were rocked back in their heels, courtesy of three well-executed goals from Kelvin Dingalo, Juan Mutudza and Tafadzwa Chitukutuku, in a game CAPS United were comprehensively outplayed.

Even Chitembwe admitted that his team was not in it at all: "We were not in the game. We did not play as we wanted. I am disappointed with both the defeat and
our overall performance," he said.

The loss, coming hard on the heels of last week's 3-1 hammering at the hands of Chicken Inn, provoked a whole gamut of emotions from the Makepekepe faithful, some of whom decided to vent their anger on Chitembwe.

The result also saw CAPS United fail to capitalise on the loss by leaders, Chicken Inn, who were beaten 2-1 at home by Harare City.

This leaves the GameCocks still at the top on goal difference with 22 points, the same as CAPS United, while FC Platinum, who drew 0-0 with Ngezi Platinum Stars, remain third.

Yet all could have been different for the Green Machine, who had the better of exchanges in the first half and were powered by the enterprising Phineas Bamusi. The diminutive winger was a ball of fire, igniting attacks whenever in possession, and capped an all-round brilliant show by creating the game's opener and CAPS United's only goal from John Zhuwao.

With Bamusi a thorn in the flesh for The Students' defence, the Green Machine created too many chances, but failed to utilise them, something they were going to regret.

That, however, was as far as they could go as Herentals took over the show after a half-time pep talk from coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva.

Their breakthrough came before the fans had taken their seats from the break, and what a gem of a goal it was. Blessing Maunganidze got possession on the left flank; beat his marker, before making a spirited run towards goal. He then spotted an unmarked Dingalo, and set him up for a cool finish past Prosper Chigumba, in goal for Makepekepe.

Chigumba then worsened the CAPS situation when he was sent off by referee Josiah Masimani for deliberately handling a goal-bound effort when off his area.

From the resultant dead-ball situation, Herentals took the lead when Mutudza curled a beauty of a free kick past Tonderai Mateyaunga, who had come in for Blessing Sarupinda to cover up for Chigumba.

With three points seemingly in the bag, it was now left to Chitukutuku to finish off the Green Machine and condemn the title contenders to their second successive 3-1 defeat.

Mutiwekuziva had high praise for his charges: "We are not done yet. This is the second big team we have beaten. If the boys stay focused, more will fall," he said.

For CAPS United, however, it is back to the drawing board to find out what has really hit them over the past two weeks, and find means to bounce back to winning ways.

At Nyamhunga, ZPC Kariba and Chapungu played a goalless draw

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

1 hr ago | 1705 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

1 hr ago | 911 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

1 hr ago | 635 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

1 hr ago | 387 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

1 hr ago | 496 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

1 hr ago | 545 Views

Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over US$262 000 debt storm

1 hr ago | 455 Views

Chamisa goes after Khupe

4 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Biti warns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 3197 Views

Zanu-PF MP arranged Macheso, Mangethe 'union'

4 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Smugglers wreak havoc in Plumtree

4 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Dabengwa's story is one of dream betrayal

4 hrs ago | 683 Views

Chaos in Beitbridge after system collapse

4 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Zimbabwe rakes in US$1bn from minerals in Q1

4 hrs ago | 636 Views

Crackdown a crude violation of rights

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Crackdown alarms Zimbabwean activists

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Army, police operations above board

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Tempers flare over proposed security law

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zanu-PF bronco smuggler arrested

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

Coltart raises red flag over education crisis

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Chief Ndiweni pushes for Dabengwa honour

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe treason trials raise fears of relapse to Mugabe years

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Reflections on the life of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa: highs and lows

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

MDC will never split again, says Hwende

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Toyota working towards driving Zimbabwe Motor industry

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Biti discuss 'Zimbabwe legitimacy crisis' with UK - crisis, what crisis

5 hrs ago | 972 Views

Man jailed for raping stepdaughter

5 hrs ago | 471 Views

Warriors hold Super Eagles

6 hrs ago | 712 Views

Bosso eager to sign Bulawayo Chiefs youngster

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Woman battles for life in fight over pot scrapping sand

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mnangagwa's name used to extort $12,000

6 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Pastor dies after botched Prophet Magaya investments

6 hrs ago | 1001 Views

31 year old selected Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate

6 hrs ago | 840 Views

Madinda cry foul as Yadah triumph

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mthuli Ncube releases $5million to keep Zimbabwe lights on

6 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Veteran Freedom Fighter who escaped the Rhodesian hangman's noose

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Manchester Utd Zimbabwe Supporters Chapter gets official recognition

6 hrs ago | 403 Views

Gwanda prophet jailed

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Names and naming: Naming as a form of documentation

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Bulawayo councillors divided over mayor

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa books to be published

6 hrs ago | 349 Views

Gas prices go up

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

Form 3 pupil jailed for armed robbery

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

'Political rivalry shouldn't translate into animosity'

6 hrs ago | 53 Views

Comeuppance for Gucci comrades

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Churches pay homage to Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

Indian Ambassador blasts MDC

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

JUST IN: Chamisa's MDC wins Kadoma by-election

17 hrs ago | 7775 Views

WATCH: Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo storms Berea Park

17 hrs ago | 4179 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days