Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

by Staff reporter

A SUCCESSION storm is brewing within late former Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa's party with hardly a month since the struggle icon died.Acting leader Isaac Mabuka told NewZimbabwe.com weekend that the party is still to consider on whether to go for an extra-ordinary congress to find a Dabengwa replacement or simply wait for its elective congress next year.A party faction led by party Secretary General Strike Mkandla is pushing for an instant extra-ordinary congress.A party official who preferred anonymity said Mkandla was already pushing for an extra ordinary congress to replace the late national hero.The official said that another faction comprising mainly of youths and war veterans wants the acting president to finish Dabengwa's term.