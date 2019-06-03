Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa may not want to be in the same room to dialogue the way forward for the economy but will have a date in the ballot box as both their parties will battle it out in the Bikita West Ward 31council by-election slated for July 13.

The council seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu-PF Councillor Patrick Marozhe on April 15 this year.

Three political parties filed for nomination with Zanu-PF being represented by Thomas Mataga, MDC represented by Moses Maposa and National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) represented by Peter Mavenga.

Zimbabwe Election Commission (Zec) Masvingo provincial head, Zex Pudurai said it was all systems go for the by-election which will be held on July 13.

"We are happy with our state of preparedness. Three political parties have gone through the nomination court and brought forward three candidates and we are ready for other subsequent processes that need to be followed.

"We are also pleased with the peaceful environment that we are seeing ahead of the by-election," said Pudurai.

The opposition MDC held their primary elections at Mandadzaka Primary School last week, May 29 and a paltry 148 members voted raising serious concerns on the future of the party in the ward.

Presided over by a national organising team led by Tamsanqa Dangazela and Farai Chinobva, the primary elections were won by Maposa, who is the party's district chairperson.

"We are already working hard to market our candidate to the electorate because he is the best person to represent the interests of Ward 31 residents in council.

"We are a party of excellence so the people of Ward 31 have the best candidate in Maphosa," said MDC provincial youth leader Kudakwashe Bhadharai, who is a resident of Bikita East himself.

Maposa served as MDC councillor in the same ward between 2008 and 2013.

Zanu-PF candidate Mataga, who last year contested in the party's primary elections for Bikita East and lost to current Member of Parliament (MP) Johnson Madhuku, the election is just a formality as his party will walk over all the other contestants.

"We are ready for the challenge. As Zanu-PF, we will launch our campaign on 09 June at Mandadzaka Primary School and we will then be hard at work from that day onwards. We are confident that we will retain our council seat because we are doing many developmental projects in the communities," said Mataga.

Mavenga will represent the Professor Lovemore Madhuku-led NCA and the party's district chairperson Ernest Rambe expressed confidence in victory.

"The people now know that only the NCA is capable of delivering on their needs because it is a party founded on constitutionalism and good governance. We take this by-election seriously because local governance is key to good service delivery," said Rambe.

Zanu-PF last month lost another council by-election in Mutasa constituency's Ward 10 despite them being accused of employing vote buying antics.

Source - tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

1 hr ago | 1650 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

1 hr ago | 886 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

1 hr ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

1 hr ago | 487 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

1 hr ago | 534 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over US$262 000 debt storm

1 hr ago | 448 Views

Chamisa goes after Khupe

4 hrs ago | 2308 Views

Biti warns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 3183 Views

Zanu-PF MP arranged Macheso, Mangethe 'union'

4 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Smugglers wreak havoc in Plumtree

4 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Dabengwa's story is one of dream betrayal

4 hrs ago | 682 Views

Chaos in Beitbridge after system collapse

4 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Zimbabwe rakes in US$1bn from minerals in Q1

4 hrs ago | 634 Views

Crackdown a crude violation of rights

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Crackdown alarms Zimbabwean activists

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Army, police operations above board

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Tempers flare over proposed security law

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zanu-PF bronco smuggler arrested

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Coltart raises red flag over education crisis

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Chief Ndiweni pushes for Dabengwa honour

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabwe treason trials raise fears of relapse to Mugabe years

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Reflections on the life of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa: highs and lows

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

MDC will never split again, says Hwende

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Toyota working towards driving Zimbabwe Motor industry

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Biti discuss 'Zimbabwe legitimacy crisis' with UK - crisis, what crisis

5 hrs ago | 972 Views

Man jailed for raping stepdaughter

5 hrs ago | 471 Views

Warriors hold Super Eagles

6 hrs ago | 711 Views

Bosso eager to sign Bulawayo Chiefs youngster

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Woman battles for life in fight over pot scrapping sand

6 hrs ago | 551 Views

Mnangagwa's name used to extort $12,000

6 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Pastor dies after botched Prophet Magaya investments

6 hrs ago | 999 Views

31 year old selected Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate

6 hrs ago | 834 Views

Madinda cry foul as Yadah triumph

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mthuli Ncube releases $5million to keep Zimbabwe lights on

6 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Veteran Freedom Fighter who escaped the Rhodesian hangman's noose

6 hrs ago | 476 Views

Manchester Utd Zimbabwe Supporters Chapter gets official recognition

6 hrs ago | 401 Views

Gwanda prophet jailed

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Names and naming: Naming as a form of documentation

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bulawayo councillors divided over mayor

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa books to be published

6 hrs ago | 347 Views

Gas prices go up

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Form 3 pupil jailed for armed robbery

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

'Political rivalry shouldn't translate into animosity'

6 hrs ago | 53 Views

Comeuppance for Gucci comrades

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Churches pay homage to Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

Indian Ambassador blasts MDC

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

JUST IN: Chamisa's MDC wins Kadoma by-election

16 hrs ago | 7771 Views

WATCH: Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo storms Berea Park

17 hrs ago | 4178 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days