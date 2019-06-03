Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

by ZimLive
24 secs ago | Views
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube on Sunday accused MDC vice president Tendai Biti of "lacking sophistication" following searing criticism of the treasury chief in London.

Ncube lost his rag after Biti, a former finance minister, reportedly told a United Kingdom-based internet news website that "Mthuli is a loudmouth that doesn't have a connection with its brain, and the economy has found him out."

Biti is also quoted as saying: "This is about realism, this is about intelligence and this is about honesty. These three things are lacking in Mthuli Ncube."

Ncube, responding on Twitter, appeared to have wrongly assumed Biti had made the comments at the Royal Institute of International Affairs' Chatham House, an independent policy institute based in London. Biti did speak at a book launch at Chatham House on June 5, but the pointed criticism of Ncube was made in an interview with a news website.

Ncube blasted: "Biti's choice of crude language not only reveals his analytical deficiencies but also demonstrates lack of sophistication and poise normally associated with a global platform such as Chatham House. He has much to learn. However, this may take a while."

Ncube was last September appointed as one of the technocrats in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's cabinet following disputed elections in July.

The economy has tanked since then, and Biti – credited with stabilising the economy as finance minister between 2009 and 2013 – has sharpened his criticism of Ncube, with the two men regularly sparring in Parliament.

On May 31, Biti said on Twitter: "Having spent a few days quizzing Emmerson's lot in Parliament, it's quite clear that the country is doomed. The whole bunch are cruel, clueless quislings."

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

15 secs ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

9 mins ago | 34 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

11 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

13 mins ago | 42 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

14 mins ago | 30 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

15 mins ago | 21 Views

Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over US$262 000 debt storm

16 mins ago | 40 Views

Chamisa goes after Khupe

3 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Biti warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Zanu-PF MP arranged Macheso, Mangethe 'union'

3 hrs ago | 924 Views

Smugglers wreak havoc in Plumtree

3 hrs ago | 852 Views

Dabengwa's story is one of dream betrayal

3 hrs ago | 577 Views

Chaos in Beitbridge after system collapse

3 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Zimbabwe rakes in US$1bn from minerals in Q1

3 hrs ago | 512 Views

Crackdown a crude violation of rights

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Crackdown alarms Zimbabwean activists

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Army, police operations above board

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Tempers flare over proposed security law

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zanu-PF bronco smuggler arrested

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Coltart raises red flag over education crisis

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chief Ndiweni pushes for Dabengwa honour

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwe treason trials raise fears of relapse to Mugabe years

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Reflections on the life of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa: highs and lows

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

MDC will never split again, says Hwende

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Toyota working towards driving Zimbabwe Motor industry

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Biti discuss 'Zimbabwe legitimacy crisis' with UK - crisis, what crisis

4 hrs ago | 849 Views

Man jailed for raping stepdaughter

4 hrs ago | 430 Views

Warriors hold Super Eagles

4 hrs ago | 660 Views

Bosso eager to sign Bulawayo Chiefs youngster

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Woman battles for life in fight over pot scrapping sand

4 hrs ago | 518 Views

Mnangagwa's name used to extort $12,000

4 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Pastor dies after botched Prophet Magaya investments

4 hrs ago | 918 Views

31 year old selected Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate

4 hrs ago | 728 Views

Madinda cry foul as Yadah triumph

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mthuli Ncube releases $5million to keep Zimbabwe lights on

4 hrs ago | 967 Views

Veteran Freedom Fighter who escaped the Rhodesian hangman's noose

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

Manchester Utd Zimbabwe Supporters Chapter gets official recognition

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

Gwanda prophet jailed

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Names and naming: Naming as a form of documentation

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo councillors divided over mayor

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa books to be published

5 hrs ago | 218 Views

Gas prices go up

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Form 3 pupil jailed for armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

'Political rivalry shouldn't translate into animosity'

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

Comeuppance for Gucci comrades

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Churches pay homage to Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

Indian Ambassador blasts MDC

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

JUST IN: Chamisa's MDC wins Kadoma by-election

15 hrs ago | 7521 Views

WATCH: Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo storms Berea Park

16 hrs ago | 4088 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days